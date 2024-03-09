MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fernandes, Rashford score as Man United beats Everton 2-0 in Premier League

Sixth-place United, which was coming off losses to Fulham and Manchester City in the league, trimmed the gap to Tottenham in fifth to three points.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 20:41 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AP
Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Everton at the Old Trafford Stadium.
Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Everton at the Old Trafford Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring Manchester United’s second goal against Everton at the Old Trafford Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted first-half penalties won by Alejandro Garnacho as Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday to recover from back-to-back Premier League losses that had jeopardized its Champions League qualification hopes.

Fernandes tucked away his spot kick in the 12th minute for his first home goal since August after James Tarkowski clipped the leg of Garnacho just inside the area.

The Portugal midfielder then handed over penalty duties to Rashford after Garnacho went down under a rash lunge by Ben Godfrey. Rashford slotted his kick into the corner after a stuttered run-up to double the lead in the 36th.

Sixth-place United, which was coming off losses to Fulham and Manchester City in the league, trimmed the gap to Tottenham in fifth to three points. Spurs, which plays fourth-place Aston Villa in a crucial match on Sunday, has two games in hand on United.

ALSO READ: Southgate should choose Arsenal’s Ramsdale for England Euros squad, Arteta says

United will be hoping the Premier League has five places — rather than the current four — in next season’s expanded Champions League format. An extra berth will be determined by English clubs’ overall performance in European competition this season.

“Now every game, the manager said, is a final,” said Garnacho, a 19-year-old Argentine winger who was a persistent danger on the counterattack. “We have to win every single game, we’re Manchester United.”

Everton, which started the match at Old Trafford five points clear of the relegation zone, had more shots than United (23 to 15) but many were from long range and few seriously troubled goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Sean Dyche’s team is now winless in 11 league games stretching back to Dec 16, while its situation could soon get worse if the Premier League decides to hand the club another sanction for breaching the competition’s financial rules. Everton has already been docked six points this season for overspending.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Bruno Fernandes /

Marcus Rashford /

Alejandro Garnacho

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE score, Services 1-0 Goa: Shafeel finds the net with stunning finish for Services lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fernandes, Rashford score as Man United beats Everton 2-0 in Premier League
    AP
  3. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Mooney falls after fifty, Hemalatha drives Gujarat vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football: AIFF to hold its Annual General Meeting in Itanagar after Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final
    PTI
  5. Sri Lanka cruises to 28-run victory over Bangladesh to win T20 series 2-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Fernandes, Rashford score as Man United beats Everton 2-0 in Premier League
    AP
  2. Premier League: Spurs won’t spend big money on one signing, says Postecoglou.
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Klopp, Guardiola set for last dance with title at stake
    AFP
  4. Sebastian Coe, Gary Neville to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United’s Hojlund to miss Everton game, return for Liverpool clash, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE score, Services 1-0 Goa: Shafeel finds the net with stunning finish for Services lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fernandes, Rashford score as Man United beats Everton 2-0 in Premier League
    AP
  3. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Mooney falls after fifty, Hemalatha drives Gujarat vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football: AIFF to hold its Annual General Meeting in Itanagar after Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final
    PTI
  5. Sri Lanka cruises to 28-run victory over Bangladesh to win T20 series 2-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment