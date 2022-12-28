Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martinez returned to training on Wednesday after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, the Premier League club said.

Martinez was granted some time off by United after Argentina won the World Cup by beating France in the Dec. 18 final on penalties.

Also Read Eriksen adamant Manchester United has put Ronaldo era behind it

The 24-year-old made four appearances for Lionel Scaloni’s side in Qatar, including during knockout-stage victories against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.

United is fifth in the league on 29 points after 15 matches, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur which has played a game more.

The Old Trafford club will play at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The club made a positive start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped out from the Portuguese’s shadow to score in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

A brilliantly worked corner opened the floodgates for United as Christian Eriksen picked out an unmarked Rashford inside the area to sweep into the top corner.

Rashford’s burst down the left and teed up Martial at the edge of the box, but the Frenchman’s strike should not have had enough power to beat the Welsh international goalkeeper.

The imperious Casemiro strode forward to win possession and picked out his Brazilian compatriot Fred to slot into the far corner for the third goal.