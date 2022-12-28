Premier League

Man United defender Martinez back in training after World Cup win

Martinez was granted some time off by United after Argentina won the World Cup by beating France in the Dec. 18 final on penalties.

Reuters
28 December, 2022 22:36 IST
28 December, 2022 22:36 IST
Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez kisses the trophy after winning FIFA World Cup on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Argentina’s Lisandro Martinez kisses the trophy after winning FIFA World Cup on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Martinez was granted some time off by United after Argentina won the World Cup by beating France in the Dec. 18 final on penalties.

Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martinez returned to training on Wednesday after winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, the Premier League club said.

Martinez was granted some time off by United after Argentina won the World Cup by beating France in the Dec. 18 final on penalties.

Also Read
Eriksen adamant Manchester United has put Ronaldo era behind it

The 24-year-old made four appearances for Lionel Scaloni’s side in Qatar, including during knockout-stage victories against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.

United is fifth in the league on 29 points after 15 matches, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur which has played a game more.

The Old Trafford club will play at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The club made a positive start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped out from the Portuguese’s shadow to score in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

A brilliantly worked corner opened the floodgates for United as Christian Eriksen picked out an unmarked Rashford inside the area to sweep into the top corner.

Rashford’s burst down the left and teed up Martial at the edge of the box, but the Frenchman’s strike should not have had enough power to beat the Welsh international goalkeeper.

The imperious Casemiro strode forward to win possession and picked out his Brazilian compatriot Fred to slot into the far corner for the third goal.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us