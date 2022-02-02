EPL

Man United striker Greenwood released on bail

Manchester United has forbid him to train or play with the team till the investigation is complete.   -  AP

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill has been released on bail, as confirmed by Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was accused of domestic assault previously by his girlfriend Harriet Robson and Manchester United has forbid him to train or play with the team till the investigation is complete.

