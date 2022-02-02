Football EPL EPL Man United striker Greenwood released on bail The 20-year-old was accused of domestic assault previously by his girlfriend Harriet Robson and was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:18 IST Manchester United has forbid him to train or play with the team till the investigation is complete. - AP Team Sportstar 02 February, 2022 16:18 IST Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill has been released on bail, as confirmed by Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday.The 20-year-old was accused of domestic assault previously by his girlfriend Harriet Robson and Manchester United has forbid him to train or play with the team till the investigation is complete.RELATED | Greenwood questioned on suspicion of threats to killMore To Follow. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :