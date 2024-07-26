Durand Cup 2024: Mumbai City to field its Reserve Team

Mumbai City announced on Friday that its Reserve team will participate in the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, set to begin on Saturday.

The Islanders will play all their group games at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata. Their group campaign kicks off against Kerala Blasters on August 1, followed by CISF Protectors on August 5, and concludes against Punjab FC on August 11.

Club CEO, Kandarp Chandra said, “We are thrilled to provide our young players with the opportunity to compete in the Durand Cup. This prestigious tournament offers a significant platform for them to showcase their talent and gain invaluable high-intensity match experience. Our aim is to expose these players to competitive environments that will foster their development and growth.”

Club Academy Director Dinesh Nair said, “Our primary focus is on the development of our young homegrown talents, and the Durand Cup offers an ideal platform to gain valuable game time and prepare them for the future. This experience is crucial for their growth and our long-term success.”