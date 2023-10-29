MagazineBuy Print

Live

Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League 2023: MUN 0 - 0 MCI; Maguire, Evans start for Utd

MUN vs MCI Live Score: Catch the live commentary and updates from the Premier League game between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Updated : Oct 29, 2023 21:01 IST

Team Sportstar
Erling Haaland of Manchester City warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United
Erling Haaland of Manchester City warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Erling Haaland of Manchester City warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstars live coverage of the Premier League 2023 Manchester Derby between MUN and MCI at Old Trafford.

Key Updates
  • October 29, 2023 21:02
    Kick Off!

    United gets things underway at Old Trafford. United wearing its traditional red home kit while City is sporting its blue home kit as well.

  • October 29, 2023 20:58
    Seconds away from kick off

    The players make their way out of the famed Old Trafford Tunnel. City will look to reduce the gap to Tottenham at the top of the table. United on the other hand will need a good result to climb back up the table after an indifferent start to the season.

    A one-minute applause rings around the stadium in remembrance of Sir Bobby Charlton.

  • October 29, 2023 20:51
    Last 5 results in PL Manchester derbies

    MUN 2 - 1 MCI

    MCI 6 - 3 MUN

    MCI 4 - 1 MUN

    MUN 0 - 2 MCI

    MCI 0 - 2 MUN

  • October 29, 2023 20:44
    Not long to go now...
  • October 29, 2023 20:40
    Milestone alert!

    Jack Grealish makes his 100th Manchester City appearance today.

  • October 29, 2023 20:37
    United manager Ten Hag ahead of the derby

    “We are back where we wanted to be. This is a hard team to beat, they find a way to win. So we’re going in the right direction,” Ten Hag told reporters.

    “We have a way to go, I see positives and I also see negatives. We are not consistently in positions at the level we can be where we show in games.... We don’t take benefit in the attacking transition moments.”

    “At the moment, (we are) six points back (from City) so we have to catch up. We know we have to progress the team, to make developments. It has to do with the cooperation, the movement around it, we have to work on that,” Ten Hag said.

  • October 29, 2023 20:35
    Pep Guardiola ahead of the derby

    “When I was in Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and I travelled to England to play United at Old Trafford, it was always special, special scenarios, special place, and of course it is special for our fans,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

    “We have won a lot, it is not about whether we win, what is going to happen? I want to see my team prove they have the right mentality you need to win these games,” he said.

  • October 29, 2023 20:30
    A quick view at the Manchester derby

    Manchester Derby 2023/24- All you need to know ahead of the Premier League game between United and City

  • October 29, 2023 20:26
    First PL home game for MUN since Sir Bobby’s passing
  • October 29, 2023 20:21
    Head-to-head in Premier League

    Matches played: 46

    Manchester United: 20 wins

    Manchester City: 18 wins

    Draws: 8

  • October 29, 2023 20:18
    PREVIEW

    Manchester United’s season has spluttered into second gear with a run of three successive victories, but the sceptics are not convinced, and Erik Ten Hag’s side faces the ultimate test of their credentials at home to Manchester City this weekend.

    Dutchman Ten Hag was staring into the abyss when his side trailed Brentford 1-0 with stoppage time looming earlier this month but two late goals spared his blushes.

    Another not-too-convincing victory at bottom club Sheffield United last weekend was admirable in its own way following the news of club great Bobby Charlton’s death before kickoff.

    Again in midweek, United was unimpressive as they beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 at Old Trafford to kickstart its Champions League campaign - Harry Maguire’s goal and a stoppage time penalty save by Andre Onana getting them out of trouble.

    Wins are wins, however, and the mood will be a little more buoyant as it prepares to host Pep Guardiola’s City, who themselves are back in the groove after a slight blip.

    - Reuters

    Click on the image below to read the full preview

    Manchester United show signs of life, but City offers real test

    The weekend’s fixtures kick off on Friday evening with surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur away at Crystal Palace eyeing a five-point cushion at the top.

  • October 29, 2023 20:15
    Battle for bragging rights!!
  • October 29, 2023 20:07
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time does the Man United vs Man City match kickoff?

    The Manchester Derby game at Old Trafford will kick off at 9 pm IST.

    Where can I watch the Manchester derby live?

    The Manchester derby between United and City will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and will also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

  • October 29, 2023 20:04
    LINEUPS OUT!!

    Manchester United: Onana (GK); Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof; Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes (C); Rashford, Hojlund

    Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Walker (C), Dias, Gvardiol, Stones; Rodri, Silva, Foden; Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland

  • October 29, 2023 20:01
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live commentary and updates from the season’s first Manchester Derby at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for all updates and live action from the game.

