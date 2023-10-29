Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League 2023: MUN 0 - 0 MCI; Maguire, Evans start for Utd

Key Updates
- October 29, 2023 21:02Kick Off!
United gets things underway at Old Trafford. United wearing its traditional red home kit while City is sporting its blue home kit as well.
- October 29, 2023 20:58Seconds away from kick off
The players make their way out of the famed Old Trafford Tunnel. City will look to reduce the gap to Tottenham at the top of the table. United on the other hand will need a good result to climb back up the table after an indifferent start to the season.
A one-minute applause rings around the stadium in remembrance of Sir Bobby Charlton.
- October 29, 2023 20:51Last 5 results in PL Manchester derbies
MUN 2 - 1 MCI
MCI 6 - 3 MUN
MCI 4 - 1 MUN
MUN 0 - 2 MCI
MCI 0 - 2 MUN
- October 29, 2023 20:44Not long to go now...
- October 29, 2023 20:40Milestone alert!
Jack Grealish makes his 100th Manchester City appearance today.
- October 29, 2023 20:37United manager Ten Hag ahead of the derby
“We are back where we wanted to be. This is a hard team to beat, they find a way to win. So we’re going in the right direction,” Ten Hag told reporters.
“We have a way to go, I see positives and I also see negatives. We are not consistently in positions at the level we can be where we show in games.... We don’t take benefit in the attacking transition moments.”
“At the moment, (we are) six points back (from City) so we have to catch up. We know we have to progress the team, to make developments. It has to do with the cooperation, the movement around it, we have to work on that,” Ten Hag said.
- October 29, 2023 20:35Pep Guardiola ahead of the derby
“When I was in Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and I travelled to England to play United at Old Trafford, it was always special, special scenarios, special place, and of course it is special for our fans,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.
“We have won a lot, it is not about whether we win, what is going to happen? I want to see my team prove they have the right mentality you need to win these games,” he said.
- October 29, 2023 20:26First PL home game for MUN since Sir Bobby’s passing
- October 29, 2023 20:21Head-to-head in Premier League
Matches played: 46
Manchester United: 20 wins
Manchester City: 18 wins
Draws: 8
- October 29, 2023 20:18PREVIEW
Manchester United’s season has spluttered into second gear with a run of three successive victories, but the sceptics are not convinced, and Erik Ten Hag’s side faces the ultimate test of their credentials at home to Manchester City this weekend.
Dutchman Ten Hag was staring into the abyss when his side trailed Brentford 1-0 with stoppage time looming earlier this month but two late goals spared his blushes.
Another not-too-convincing victory at bottom club Sheffield United last weekend was admirable in its own way following the news of club great Bobby Charlton’s death before kickoff.
Again in midweek, United was unimpressive as they beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 at Old Trafford to kickstart its Champions League campaign - Harry Maguire’s goal and a stoppage time penalty save by Andre Onana getting them out of trouble.
Wins are wins, however, and the mood will be a little more buoyant as it prepares to host Pep Guardiola’s City, who themselves are back in the groove after a slight blip.
- Reuters
Click on the image below to read the full preview
- October 29, 2023 20:15Battle for bragging rights!!
- October 29, 2023 20:07LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time does the Man United vs Man City match kickoff?
The Manchester Derby game at Old Trafford will kick off at 9 pm IST.
Where can I watch the Manchester derby live?
The Manchester derby between United and City will be telecast live on Star Sports Select and will also be live streamed via the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- October 29, 2023 20:04LINEUPS OUT!!
Manchester United: Onana (GK); Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof; Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes (C); Rashford, Hojlund
Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Walker (C), Dias, Gvardiol, Stones; Rodri, Silva, Foden; Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland
- October 29, 2023 20:01Stay Tuned
Welcome to Sportstar’s live commentary and updates from the season’s first Manchester Derby at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for all updates and live action from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League 2023: MUN 0 - 0 MCI; Maguire, Evans start for Utd
- India vs England LIVE score, World Cup 2023: ENG 101/8 (30 overs); Jadeja gets Woakes, Kuldeep removes Livingstone
- Muralitharan in awe of Afghanistan; ‘surprised’ by Netherlands’ performance in World Cup
- ICC World Cup 2023: The Netherlands and the notes that came out Vice Captain O’Dowd’s pocket
- Mbappe’s late strike helps PSG beat Brest in 3-2 thriller
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE