Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Score, Premier League 2023: MUN 0 - 0 MCI; Maguire, Evans start for Utd

PREVIEW

Manchester United’s season has spluttered into second gear with a run of three successive victories, but the sceptics are not convinced, and Erik Ten Hag’s side faces the ultimate test of their credentials at home to Manchester City this weekend.

Dutchman Ten Hag was staring into the abyss when his side trailed Brentford 1-0 with stoppage time looming earlier this month but two late goals spared his blushes.

Another not-too-convincing victory at bottom club Sheffield United last weekend was admirable in its own way following the news of club great Bobby Charlton’s death before kickoff.

Again in midweek, United was unimpressive as they beat FC Copenhagen 1-0 at Old Trafford to kickstart its Champions League campaign - Harry Maguire’s goal and a stoppage time penalty save by Andre Onana getting them out of trouble.

Wins are wins, however, and the mood will be a little more buoyant as it prepares to host Pep Guardiola’s City, who themselves are back in the groove after a slight blip.

- Reuters

Click on the image below to read the full preview