MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton became the latest Premier League player targeted by burglars when intruders entered his Northumbria home when his team was playing Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 23:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Newcastle’s Joelinton reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle.
Newcastle’s Joelinton reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Newcastle’s Joelinton reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle. | Photo Credit: AP

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton became the latest Premier League player targeted by burglars when intruders entered his Northumbria home when his team was playing Manchester City at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian player is injured, but was at the stadium for the game.

Joelinton received an alert during the game that intruders had entered his house, and police were dispatched, the Daily Mail newspaper reported. The burglars had fled the scene before their arrival.

ALSO READ
Manchester United deal ‘most exciting thing’ Ratcliffe has ever done

The home invasion comes a couple of weeks after the break-in at the home of Manchester City player Jack Grealish.

Members of Grealish’s family and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood were in the home when it was targeted by burglars while City were playing Everton on December 27. More than 1 million pounds ($1.27 million) worth of jewellery and watches were reported to have been stolen.

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

Premier League /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, RMA vs BAR updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  3. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  2. Manchester United deal ‘most exciting thing’ Ratcliffe has ever done
    AFP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United looks to gain ground as Tottenham visits
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Palmer scores again as Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE score, Spanish Super Cup final: Pedri starts for Barca, Bellingham and Vinicius in Madrid lineup, RMA vs BAR updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newcastle’s Joelinton latest Premier League player targeted by burglars
    Reuters
  3. IND v AFG 2nd T20I: Get to learn a lot whenever I bat with Kohli, says Jaiswal after win
    Shayan Acharya
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment