MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United deal ‘most exciting thing’ Ratcliffe has ever done

Jim Ratcliffe grew up as a United fan and was at Old Trafford on Sunday to watch the Red Devils for the first time since he agreed to buy 25 percent of the club for a deal worth $1.3 billion.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 22:43 IST , Manchester, United Kingdom - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford.
FILE PHOTO: Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said buying a stake in Manchester United is the most exciting thing he has ever done.

The founder of the petrochemicals giant INEOS grew up as a United fan and was at Old Trafford on Sunday to watch the Red Devils for the first time since he agreed to buy 25 percent of the club for a deal worth $1.3 billion.

“It’s the first match for me since we sort of got there, if you like,” said the 71-year-old as he met with media before kick-off.

“I have done a few exciting things, but this caps it all. There’s no question about that.”

A deal with the Glazer family, who remain in control of the club despite being deeply unpopular with supporters, was announced on December 24.

READ | Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton

However, it is still going through regulatory practices that he hopes will be fully ratified by the middle of next month.

“I think it’s three or four weeks,” he added on the process before joking: “We hope they don’t find anything dodgy in our CV!”

Ratcliffe took his seat alongside legendary former United boss Alex Ferguson in the directors’ box.

And his task is to bring back the glory days the club enjoyed under Ferguson.

The 20-time English champions have not won a Premier League title since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The Ratcliffe deal brought to an end a protracted process to sell either a stake or full control of the club that lasted over a year.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Ratcliffe quickly emerged as the front runners.

However, after multiple rounds of bids were made, no offer matching the Glazers valuation for a full sale was met.

As part of the deal, Ractliffe’s INEOS team will take sporting control of the club.

“It’s taken a few turns, as you know, along the road, but these things quite often do,” added Ratcliffe. “It all turned out well in the end.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Jim Ratcliffe /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United deal ‘most exciting thing’ Ratcliffe has ever done
    AFP
  2. Murasingh looks for motivation after IPL snub: What is the point of performing in Ranji Trophy if you don’t play for India?
    Santadeep Dey
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates up next; Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Manchester United deal ‘most exciting thing’ Ratcliffe has ever done
    AFP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton
    Reuters
  3. Manchester United looks to gain ground as Tottenham visits
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Palmer scores again as Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Burnley signs David Datro Fofana on loan
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United deal ‘most exciting thing’ Ratcliffe has ever done
    AFP
  2. Murasingh looks for motivation after IPL snub: What is the point of performing in Ranji Trophy if you don’t play for India?
    Santadeep Dey
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Klinsmann credits South Korean players who made step up to European leagues
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton
    Reuters
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates up next; Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment