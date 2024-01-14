MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa stays third after 0-0 draw at Everton

Villa moves to 43 points from 21 games, level with second-placed Manchester City, but two behind league leader Liverpool.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 22:30 IST , LIVERPOOL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, front, duels for the ball with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Aston Villa, at Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, front, duels for the ball with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Aston Villa, at Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, front, duels for the ball with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Aston Villa, at Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Aston Villa missed the chance to go second in the Premier League when it was held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, dominating possession in an entertaining contest but unable to break down a stubborn home side.

Villa moves to 43 points from 21 games, level with second-placed Manchester City, but two behind league leader Liverpool. Both those clubs have played a game fewer. Everton is now a point clear of the relegation zone with 17 from its 21 games.

The visitor had several chances to open the scoring, but the best opportunity in the game fell to Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when he raced clear one-on-one with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez but had his effort saved.

ALSO READ: Sancho delivers assist on winning return for Dortmund

Both sides had goals correctly chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee for offside, and Everton will be the happier with the point, while Villa manager Unai Emery may well view it as a missed opportunity and two dropped.

Villa thought it had the lead when Alex Moreno’s superb strike from outside the box arrowed into the bottom corner, but it was chalked off by the VAR for an offside in the build-up.

It took more than three minutes to make the decision, during which time both sets of supporters chanted in unison their displeasure at the use of the VAR system.

Leon Bailey forced a superb low save from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a shot from eight yards that was arrowing into the bottom corner before the home side should have been in front.

Calvert-Lewin raced clear, but Argentine World Cup winner Martinez made a superb stop and moments later saved again from James Garner, diving low to his left.

ALSO READ: AFCON 2024: Osimhen on target but Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea

Calvert-Lewin’s effort was Everton’s first shot on target in the Premier League in three hours and 11 minutes.

Villa’s John McGinn and Everton’s Arnaut Danjuma had shots at either end flash wide, with the goalkeepers beaten, before the visitors had several chances in quick succession.

Matty Cash saw his goal-bound effort blocked, and McGinn’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Captain Seamus Coleman made his 355th appearance in the Premier League for Everton, a club record.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

