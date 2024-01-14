MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sancho delivers assist on winning return for Dortmund

Dortmund now has 30 points, three behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig, which lost 1-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, and 15 adrift of league leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 08:07 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s players celebrate with fans after the win against Darmstadt 98.
Dortmund’s players celebrate with fans after the win against Darmstadt 98. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dortmund’s players celebrate with fans after the win against Darmstadt 98. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund eased past bottom side Darmstadt 98 3-0 away on Saturday for a winning start to the new year as Jadon Sancho set up a goal on his return for the Ruhr valley club following his loan move from Manchester United.

The England international had left Dortmund after four years for Old Trafford in August 2021 but failed to hold down a regular spot and has made just three appearances this season after becoming embroiled in a row with United boss Erik ten Hag.

But he looked at home as Dortmund got a first win in five league games as the Bundesliga restarted after a three-week winter break with his assist for Marco Reus to score in between Julian Brandt’s opener and Youssoufa Moukoko’s late strike.

ALSO READ | De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle

Dortmund now has 30 points, three behind fourth-placed RB Leipzig, which lost 1-0 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, and 15 adrift of league leader Bayer Leverkusen.

“Ever since I’ve come back I have felt like at home and felt great to be on the pitch again,” Sancho said. “It was meant to be, coming back and seeing Marco (Reus).

“I am just happy to set up his goal today,” Sancho said, adding that his aim at Dortmund was to enjoy the game again.

He was a key cog in the Dortmund set-up during his first spell at the Ruhr valley club from 2017-21, scoring 50 goals in just over 130 appearances, and has several goals to fulfil.

“To be happy again to be back on the pitch and help the team, getting them back into the top three and the Champions League of course. We kept a clean sheet today. We take it game by game. We will fight every game,” he said.

Dortmund struck in the 24th following a superb solo run from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as Brandt finished the move with a low shot.

Dortmund was made to work hard for more than an hour with Darmstadt carving out chances and coming agonisingly close with a 63rd minute Luca Pfeifer point-blank header that goalkeeper Gregor Kobel blocked with a reflex save.

Dortmund killed off the game in the 76th minute when Sancho, who had come on in the 55th, was sent through and set up fellow substitute Reus for an easy tap-in.

Moukoko then made it 3-0 after a fine move in the box deep in stoppage time.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Jadon Sancho

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sancho delivers assist on winning return for Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau
    Reuters
  3. De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. Monaco stumbles in 3-1 home loss to Reims
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Sancho delivers assist on winning return for Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau
    Reuters
  3. De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. Monaco stumbles in 3-1 home loss to Reims
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sancho delivers assist on winning return for Dortmund
    Reuters
  2. Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau
    Reuters
  3. De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. Monaco stumbles in 3-1 home loss to Reims
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment