De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne sparked a late comeback 3-2 victory for his side at Newcastle United on Saturday in his first Premier League action since the opening day of the season.

The Belgian midfielder, out since August because of a hamstring injury, came off the bench in the 69th minute with City trailing 2-1 and equalised with a clinical low finish.

He then played the perfect pass in stoppage time for fellow substitute Oscar Bobb to secure the three points that moved champions City into second place, two points behind Liverpool.

Bernardo Silva, the man De Bruyne replaced, had given City a 26th-minute lead with a sublime close-range finish but Pep Guardiola’s side were soon rocked back on their heels.

Alexander Isak curled in an equaliser in the 35th minute and Anthony Gordon sent the home fans wild with an almost identical finish two minutes later.

City has 43 points from 20 games with Liverpool on 45 while Newcastle’s fourth successive defeat left it 10th in the standings.