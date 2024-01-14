AFCON 2024: Osimhen on target but Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea

Victor Osimhen scored a first half equaliser but wasteful Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw in its African Cup of Nations Group A opener with Equatorial Guinea in a steamy Abidjan on Sunday, unable to turn its pressure into three points.

Iban Salvador netted a surprise opener for Equatorial Guinea against the run of play with a well-worked goal, but the lead lasted only two minutes before Napoli forward Osimhen headed Nigeria level.

The west African side dominated the chances after that but found Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono in fine form as he made several outstanding saves, to go with some poor finishing.

Nigeria next meets hosts Ivory Coast in a potentially crucial pool clash on Thursday, while Equatorial Guinea faces Guinea-Bissau, which lost 2-0 to the Ivorians in Saturday’s tournament opening game.