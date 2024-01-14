MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Osimhen on target but Nigeria held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea

Iban Salvador netted a surprise opener for Equatorial Guinea against the run of play with a well-worked goal, but the lead lasted only two minutes before Napoli forward Osimhen headed Nigeria level.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 21:46 IST , Abidjan - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen kicks the ball during the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea’s in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, January 14, 2024.
Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen kicks the ball during the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea’s in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba/ AP
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen kicks the ball during the African Cup of Nations Group A match between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea's in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sunday Alamba/ AP

Victor Osimhen scored a first half equaliser but wasteful Nigeria was held to a 1-1 draw in its African Cup of Nations Group A opener with Equatorial Guinea in a steamy Abidjan on Sunday, unable to turn its pressure into three points.

Iban Salvador netted a surprise opener for Equatorial Guinea against the run of play with a well-worked goal, but the lead lasted only two minutes before Napoli forward Osimhen headed Nigeria level.

RELATED | Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau

The west African side dominated the chances after that but found Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono in fine form as he made several outstanding saves, to go with some poor finishing.

Nigeria next meets hosts Ivory Coast in a potentially crucial pool clash on Thursday, while Equatorial Guinea faces Guinea-Bissau, which lost 2-0 to the Ivorians in Saturday’s tournament opening game.

