MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau

Ivory Coast’s Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso scored in each half as the hosts completed a 2-0 Group A victory over Guinea Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations opening game.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 08:01 IST , ABIDJAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ivory Coast’s Jean-Philippe Krasso celebrates after scoring.
Ivory Coast’s Jean-Philippe Krasso celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast’s Jean-Philippe Krasso celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP

Ivory Coast’s Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso scored in each half as the hosts completed a 2-0 Group A victory over Guinea Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations opening game played in energy-sapping humidity on Saturday.

Fofana gave his side a fourth minute lead with a superb shot from the edge of the box before Krasso made up for an earlier miss when he acrobatically netted a second just before the hour.

The Ivorians were always favourites against a Guinea Bissau team who have now not won any of their 10 Cup of Nations finals matches but the hosts, with several players missing through injury, will be pleased to have started their campaign on a positive note in front of an expectant 60,000 crowd.

Twice winner Ivory Coast next plays on Thursday when it faces Nigeria in the biggest match-up in the group, while Guinea-Bissau take on Equatorial Guinea on the same day. The games will again be played at Abidjan’s Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

ALSO READ | Stimac rues India’s sloppy errors in AFC Asian Cup opener defeat to Australia

It was a far from perfect performance from the hosts and Guinea Bissau were left to rue several missed opportunities, but Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset will know the three points are all that matters at this early stage of the tournament.

The Frenchman’s side got a dream start when Fofana curled his shot into the top corner from 20 metres, settling the nerves of the home players and their supporters.

But after the Ivorians’ fast start, Guinea Bissau settled into the contest and created a few chances themselves.

Forward Mama Balde went for a spectacular bicycle kick when he might have opted for a header before he had an excellent chance to equalise with a clear run on goal but his shot was weak and easily saved by Yahia Fofana.

Seko Fofana came close to a second goal when his powerful drive from the edge of the box was tipped onto the crossbar by Guinea-Bissau’s Ouparine Djoco, who was a surprise selection over regular goalkeeper Jonas Mendes.

The hosts created another superb opening before the break when Jonathan Bamba fed Krasso in the box only for the striker to turn the ball wide.

Guinea-Bissau started the second half on the front foot but too often their final pass was poor and they wasted promising positions.

The home side doubled its advantage after 58 minutes when Krasso profited from some hesitant defending and took two touches before acrobatically rifling the ball into the net.

Guinea-Bissau had half-chances after that but have now stretched their run of games without a goal at the Cup of Nations finals to eight. 

Related Topics

African Cup of Nations /

Ivory Coast /

Guinea-Bissau

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau
    Reuters
  2. De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. Monaco stumbles in 3-1 home loss to Reims
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Naveen-ul-Haq on social media trolls: It gave me motivation to play well in IPL 2023 and also during ODI World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau
    Reuters
  2. De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. Monaco stumbles in 3-1 home loss to Reims
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last play in the Super Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ivory Coast kicks off Cup of Nations with 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau
    Reuters
  2. De Bruyne inspires Man City to dramatic win at Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. Monaco stumbles in 3-1 home loss to Reims
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final predicted playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Naveen-ul-Haq on social media trolls: It gave me motivation to play well in IPL 2023 and also during ODI World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment