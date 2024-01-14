MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam

From the opening whistle, Japan sought to attack as it got off to a winning start at the AFC Asian Cup.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 19:43 IST , Doha - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Japan’s Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring against Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup.
Japan’s Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring against Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Japan’s Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring against Vietnam in the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A brace by Takumi Minamino and a goal each by Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda saw Japan cruise to a 4-2 win against Vietnam in a Group D AFC Asian Cup match at the Al Thumama Stadium here on Sunday.

At kick-off, eight of Japan’s 10 players stood on the halfway line and just when the referee blew his whistle, Japan chose violence. Kou Itakura’s long ball found Keito Nakamura on the left flank, who threaded a pass through to Mao Hosoya along the wings.

Though the build-up did not change the scoreline, Hajime Moriyasu – Japan’s coach – made it clear that his boys meant business. And after 11 minutes, it was 1-0 up.

Junya Ito’s corner kick was brought down by Itakura and was shot on target by Yukinari Sugawara, forcing a block by the boys in red. Minamino then struck the second ball, breaking the deadlock.

Vietnam, however, did not retreat into a defensive hole, temporarily even pushing the four-time champion on the backfoot with clinical attacks. In the first half, it got two set-piece opportunities and converted both of them into goals.

Do Hung Dung’s corner kick was headed close to Zion Suzuki’s near post, whose misjudgement saw the ball fly into the net. Then before the half-hour mark, Phan Tuan Tai’s free-kick to the far post was headed by Bui Hoang Viet Anh on goal, which Suzuki parried it into the path of Pham Tuan Hai, who made no mistake in making it 2-1 for Vietnam.

READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference

Moriyasu, who kept writing notes during the game, changed his team’s strategy from long balls to ground passes and more build-up through the middle immediately. And the equaliser arrived in the last minute of first-half regulation time.

The past and present of Liverpool, Minamino and Wataru Endo, combined, with the former receiving the ball in the box and guiding it past Nguyen Filip, into the bottom-right corner.

Minamino turned creator four minutes later, when he passed the ball to Nakamura on his left. The State de Reims midfielder twisted left and right and then took a right-footed shot from just outside the 18-yard box that curled into the net, getting Japan back on the front seat before the break.

In the second half, Japan shifted from 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 and, at times, 4-5-1 shape, maintaining a heavy mid-block and stringent discipline, not giving away a single corner. It bogged down Vietnam’s intensity of attack significantly, reducing its shots on target to just one in the second half.

Moriyasu’s second-half substitutions bore fruits too, with three of them combining for the final goal of the game. Starting with Endo, the ball moved from Ritsu Doan to Takefusa Kubo to Ueda, whose shot, after a deflection off Phan Tuan Tai, sealed the victory for the Blue Samurais.

Japan plays Iraq next, on January 19 while Vietnam will face Indonesia in its group-stage fixture on the same day.

Related stories

Related Topics

Japan /

Vietnam /

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

Takumi Minamino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC; Maher opens scoring with header
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 81/3; Gulbadin Naib scores half-century vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Indian shooters pick up more gold medals in Jakarta
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Steelers take on Thalaivas, Delhi meets Patna
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Irvine explains the ‘Aussie DNA’ as the Socceroos silence thousands of Indian fans at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Kerala’s love for football helps the ‘beautiful game’ bloom again in the desert
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Palestine aims to bring joy home through football, says captain Musab al-Battat
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. I am like Harry Potter for Roma fans, says Mourinho
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: EBFC 1 - 0 SDFC; Maher opens scoring with header
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Minamino stars in Japan’s comeback 4-2 win over Vietnam
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 81/3; Gulbadin Naib scores half-century vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Olympic Qualifiers: Indian shooters pick up more gold medals in Jakarta
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Updates: Steelers take on Thalaivas, Delhi meets Patna
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment