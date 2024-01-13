MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference

Here is the full list of points table for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 happening in Doha, Qatar.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 18:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia skipper Jackson Irvine celebrates scoring against India.
Australia skipper Jackson Irvine celebrates scoring against India. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Australia skipper Jackson Irvine celebrates scoring against India. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup is underway in Doha, Qatar on January 12. Qatar aims to defend its title which it won for the first time in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

India began its campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Australia in Group B on Saturday as it aims to make it out of the group stages.

Here is the full points table of the AFC Asian Cup 2023

Group A

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Qatar 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2. China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Tajikistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Lebanon 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group B

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
2. Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. India 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group C

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

No.s Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GF GA GD Points
1. Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2. Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

