AFC Asian Cup 2023: Why is Sahal not playing in India’s match against Australia?

India is taking on Australia in its opening Group B match of the AFC Asian Cup match at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers are, however, without its key midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, who is recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the Indian Super League (ISL) last month.

“Sahal is not ready yet, not 100 per cent, for the match. But we are doing everything we can to have him back for the rest of the tournament,” Stimac told reporters on the eve of their opening game.

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder moved from Kerala Blasters last summer and had been on a brilliant run of form, with four assists in six games.

However, a rash challenge by Ahmed Jahouh of Odisha FC, in a match in early December 2023, sidelined him with an ankle sprain, an injury he is still recuperating from.

Stimac also added that Sahal will return only when he is deemed completely fit.

“I’ve never forced any player to go and play, with the injury, to represent the country. I don’t have the right as a coach to his players who are paid by the clubs to do anything stupid and silly because their heart is telling them to go out and play,” he said.