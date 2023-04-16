Premier League

LIVE Nottingham Forest vs Man United updates, Premier League: Starting lineups; Streaming info; When, where to watch

NFO vs MUN: Catch the score and live updates of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United from the City Ground Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 16 April, 2023 20:38 IST
Manchester United‘s Bruno Fernandes during the warm up before the match.

Manchester United‘s Bruno Fernandes during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Chris Radbur

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United from the City Ground Stadium.

Confirmed starting lineups
Nottingham Forest: Navas(GK), Williams, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Niakhate, Johnson, Freuler(c), McKenna, Danilo, Lodi, Felipe.
Manchester United: De Gea(GK), Lindelof, Maguire(c), Fernandes, Martial, Sabitzer, Casemiro, Dalot, Antony, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka.

PREVIEW

Manchester United takes on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Sunday at the City Ground Stadium.

Erik Ten Hag’s Man United is fourth in the table, but a win against Forest will take the Red Devils to third with 59 points.

It has not been the best week for Man United. Not only did the Red Devils squander a 2-0 lead against Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinal, but saw defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez suffer injuries.

However, Forest has not enjoyed the best of times in the Premier League recently. It is winless (D3 L6) and without a clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games.

Meanwhile, United has won its last nine games against Forest in all competitions and beaten them three times this season.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League match kicking off?

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League match will kick-off at 9:00 PM IST, Sunday, April 16 at the City Ground Stadium.

Where will the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League match be live telecasted?

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

