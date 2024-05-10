MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Reece James in contention for Forest clash after missing five months

Chelsea is seventh in the standings on 54 points, while relegation-threatened Forest are three points above the drop zone in 17th with two games remaining.

Published : May 10, 2024 16:28 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Reece James has made eight appearances in the league this season and last played on December 10 against Everton.
Reece James has made eight appearances in the league this season and last played on December 10 against Everton. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Reece James has made eight appearances in the league this season and last played on December 10 against Everton. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea defender Reece James could make his long-awaited return to the pitch away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday five months after having surgery on his hamstring, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

James has made eight appearances in the league this season and last played on December 10 against Everton.

“We need to see today (at training), but maybe he can be available in the squad, yes,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday regarding James. “The most important thing is Reece James is going to be there for us. We have an amazing relationship and of course, he is an amazing player.

“It is not easy when you come back from a long-term injury. The most important thing is he can be available and be part of the squad. It is important to finish (the season) with good feelings.”

The return of James could be a big boost for Chelsea in its final three games as it chases European competition next season and also fuels hope the 24-year-old could feature for England at Euro 2024.

ALSO READ: Europa League: Leverkusen beats Roma to reach final, extends unbeaten record

Chelsea is seventh in the standings on 54 points, while relegation-threatened Forest are three points above the drop zone in 17th with two games remaining.

Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who has not played since injuring his hamstring on Christmas Eve, also returned to training, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is nearing a return to full training.

“(I’m) Happy,” Pochettino said on the return of injured players. “This is the last week of the season, and nearly all the players will be fit and available -- it’s a good time. It’s good to see the future and be more optimistic.”

The fact he will only have a fit squad for the final week, he added, is disappointing.

“I think to increase the level and improve every day, we need to assess why we need to do better and improve,” Pochettino said. “I think it’s a good challenge for next season... we need to increase the availability of the players.”

Chelsea heads to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday before hosting Bournemouth on the final day on May 19. 

