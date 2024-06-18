Premier League 2024-25 schedule out: Man United vs Fulham on August 16’s season opener; No Christmas eve fixture or winter break

Premier League announced the match fixtures for the next season, with Manchester United hosting Fulham on August 16 in the season opener.

The season will feature 33 rounds of weekend fixtures, four mid-week rounds and one bank holiday match week.

International breaks have been accommodated in September, October, November and March, with the third round of the FA Cup moved to the second weekend of January.

Due to the mid-August start there is no winter break and the Christmas Eve fixture has also been dropped after clubs were displeased last season.

Here’s the full list of Premier League fixtures for next season [All timings in BST]

AUGUST

Friday 16th: Manchester United v Fulham - 8pm

Saturday 17th: Ipswich Town v Liverpool - 12.30pm

Saturday 17th: Arsenal v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 17th: Everton v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 17th: Newcastle United v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 17th: Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 17th: West Ham United v Aston Villa - 5.30pm

Sunday 18th: Brentford v Crystal Palace - 2pm

Sunday 18th: Chelsea v Manchester City - 4.30pm

Monday 19th: Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - 8pm

Saturday 24th: Bournemouth v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Aston Villa v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Brighton v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Crystal Palace v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Fulham v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Liverpool v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Manchester City v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Southampton v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 24th: Wolves v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Arsenal v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Brentford v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Everton v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Ipswich Town v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Leicester City v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Manchester United v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 31st: Nottingham Forest v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 31st: West Ham United v Manchester City - 3pm

SEPTEMBER:

Saturday 14th: Bournemouth v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Aston Villa v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Brighton v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Crystal Palace v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Fulham v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Manchester City v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Southampton v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Wolves v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Aston Villa v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Brighton v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Crystal Palace v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Fulham v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Leicester City v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Liverpool v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Manchester City v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Southampton v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 21st: West Ham United v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Bournemouth v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Arsenal v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Brentford v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Chelsea v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Everton v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Newcastle United v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Nottingham Forest v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 28th: Wolves v Liverpool - 3pm

OCTOBER:

Saturday 5th: Arsenal v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Aston Villa v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Brentford v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Everton v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Leicester City v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Manchester City v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 5th: West Ham United v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Bournemouth v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Fulham v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Ipswich Town v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Liverpool v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Manchester United v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Newcastle United v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Southampton v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Wolves v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Arsenal v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Aston Villa v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Brentford v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Brighton v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Chelsea v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Everton v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Leicester City v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Manchester City v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 26th: West Ham United v Manchester United - 3pm

NOVEMBER:

Saturday 2nd: Bournemouth v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Fulham v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Ipswich Town v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Liverpool v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Manchester United v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Newcastle United v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Nottingham Forest v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Southampton v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 2nd: Wolves v Crystal Palace -3pm

Saturday 9th: Brentford v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Brighton v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Chelsea v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Crystal Palace v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Liverpool v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Manchester United v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 9th: West Ham United v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 9th: Wolves v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Bournemouth v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Everton v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Fulham v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Ipswich Town v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Leicester City v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Newcastle United v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 23rd: Southampton v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Brentford v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Brighton v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Chelsea v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Liverpool v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Manchester United v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 30th: West Ham United v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 30th: Wolves v Bournemouth - 3pm

DECEMBER:

Tuesday 3rd: Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - 7.45pm

Tuesday 3rd: Arsenal v Manchester United - 7.45pm

Tuesday 3rd: Aston Villa v Brentford - 7.45pm

Tuesday 3rd: Everton v Wolves - 7.45pm

Tuesday 3rd: Fulham v Brighton - 7.45pm

Tuesday 3rd: Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace - 7.45pm

Tuesday 3rd: Leicester City v West Ham United - 7.45pm

Wednesday 4th: Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - 7.45pm

Wednesday 4th: Newcastle United v Liverpool - 7.45pm

Wednesday 4th: Southampton v Chelsea - 7.45pm

Saturday 7th: Aston Villa v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Brentford v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Crystal Palace v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Everton v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Fulham v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Ipswich Town v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Leicester City v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 7th: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 7th: West Ham United v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Bournemouth v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Arsenal v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Brighton v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Chelsea v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Liverpool v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Manchester City v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Newcastle United v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 14th: Wolves v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Aston Villa v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Brentford v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Crystal Palace v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Everton v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Fulham v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Ipswich Town v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Leicester City v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Manchester United v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 21st: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 21st: West Ham United v Brighton - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Bournemouth v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Arsenal v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Brighton v Brentford - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Chelsea v Fulham - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Liverpool v Leicester City - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Manchester City v Everton - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Newcastle United v Aston Villa - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Southampton v West Ham United - 3pm

Boxing Day (26th): Wolves v Manchester United - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Aston Villa v Brighton - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Brentford v Arsenal - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Crystal Palace v Southampton - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Everton v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Fulham v Bournemouth - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Ipswich Town v Chelsea - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Leicester City v Manchester City - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Manchester United v Newcastle United - 3pm

Sunday 29th: Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves - 3pm

Sunday 29th: West Ham United v Liverpool - 3pm

JANUARY:

Saturday 4th: Bournemouth v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Aston Villa v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Brighton v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Fulham v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Liverpool v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Manchester City v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Southampton v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 4th: Wolves v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Tuesday 14th: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - 7.45pm

Tuesday 14th: Brentford v Manchester City - 7.45pm

Tuesday 14th: Everton v Aston Villa - 7.45pm

Tuesday 14th: Ipswich Town v Brighton - 7.45pm

Tuesday 14th: Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 7.45pm

Tuesday 14th: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - 7.45pm

Tuesday 14th: West Ham United v Fulham - 7.45pm

Wednesday 15th: Chelsea v Bournemouth - 7.45pm

Wednesday 15th: Newcastle United v Wolves- 7.45pm

Wednesday 15th: Manchester United v Southampton - 8pm

Saturday 18th: Arsenal v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Brentford v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Chelsea v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Ipswich Town v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Leicester City v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Manchester United v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Newcastle United v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 18th: Nottingham Forest v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 18th: West Ham United v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Aston Villa v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Brighton v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Crystal Palace v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Fulham v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Liverpool v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Manchester City v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Southampton v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 25th: Wolves v Arsenal - 3pm

FEBRUARY:

Saturday 1st: Bournemouth v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Arsenal v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Chelsea v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Everton v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Ipswich Town v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Manchester United v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Newcastle United v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Nottingham Forest v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 1st: Wolves v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Aston Villa v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Brighton v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Crystal Palace v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Fulham v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Leicester City v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Liverpool v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Manchester City v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Southampton v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 15th: West Ham United v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Bournemouth v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Arsenal v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Aston Villa v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Everton v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Fulham v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Leicester City v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Manchester City v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 22nd: Southampton v Brighton - 3pm

Tuesday 25th: Brentford v Everton - 7.45pm

Tuesday 25th: Brighton v Bournemouth - 7.45pm

Tuesday 25th: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - 7.45pm

Tuesday 25th: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - 7.45pm

Tuesday 25th: West Ham United v Leicester City - 7.45pm

Tuesday 25th: Wolves v Fulham - 7.45pm

Tuesday 25th: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - 8pm

Wednesday 26th: Chelsea v Southampton - 7.45pm

Wednesday 26th: Liverpool v Newcastle United - 8pm

Wednesday 26th: Manchester United v Ipswich Town - 8pm

MARCH:

Saturday 8th: Brentford v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Brighton v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Chelsea v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Liverpool v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Manchester United v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 8th: West Ham United v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 8th: Wolvesv Everton - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Bournemouth v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Arsenal v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Aston Villa v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Everton v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Leicester City v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Manchester City v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 15th: Southampton v Wolves - 3pm

APRIL:

Tuesday 1st: Bournemouth v Ipswich Town - 7.45pm

Tuesday 1st: Arsenal v Fulham - 7.45pm

Tuesday 1st: Brighton v Aston Villa - 7.45pm

Tuesday 1st: Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - 7.45pm

Tuesday 1st: Wolves v West Ham United - 7.45pm

Wednesday 2nd: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - 7.45pm

Wednesday 2nd: Manchester City v Leicester City - 7.45pm

Wednesday 2nd: Newcastle United v Brentford - 7.45pm

Wednesday 2nd: Southampton v Crystal Palace - 7.45pm

Wednesday 2nd: Liverpool v Everton - 8pm

Saturday 5th: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Brentford v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Crystal Palace v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Everton v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Fulham v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Ipswich Town v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Leicester City v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Manchester United v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 5th: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 5th: West Ham United v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Bournemouth v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Arsenal v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Brighton v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Chelsea v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Liverpool v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Manchester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Newcastle United v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Nottingham Forest v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Southampton v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 12th: Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Aston Villa v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Brentford v Brighton - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Everton v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Fulham v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Ipswich Town v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Leicester City v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Manchester United v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 19th: Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 19th: West Ham United v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Bournemouth v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Arsenal v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Brighton v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Chelsea v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Manchester City v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Newcastle United v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Nottingham Forest v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Southampton v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 26th: Wolves v Leicester City - 3pm

MAY:

Saturday 3rd: Arsenal v Bournemouth - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Aston Villa v Fulham - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Brentford v Manchester United - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Brighton v Newcastle United - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Chelsea v Liverpool - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Everton v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Leicester City v Southampton - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: Manchester City v Wolves - 3pm

Saturday 3rd: West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Bournemouth v Aston Villa - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Fulham v Everton - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Ipswich Town v Brentford - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Liverpool v Arsenal - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Manchester United v West Ham United - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Newcastle United v Chelsea - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Southampton v Manchester City - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - 3pm

Saturday 10th: Wolves v Brighton - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Arsenal v Newcastle United - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Brentford v Fulham - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Brighton v Liverpool - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Chelsea v Manchester United - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Crystal Palace v Wolves - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Everton v Southampton - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Leicester City v Ipswich Town - 3pm

Sunday 18th: Manchester City v Bournemouth - 3pm

Sunday 18th: West Ham United v Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Sunday 25th: Bournemouth v Leicester City - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Fulham v Manchester City - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Ipswich Town v West Ham United - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Liverpool v Crystal Palace - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Manchester United v Aston Villa - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Newcastle United v Everton - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Southampton v Arsenal - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton - 4pm

Sunday 25th: Wolves v Brentford - 4pm