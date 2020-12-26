Premier League, Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Score: Aubamenyang, Havertz benched

ARSENAL 0-0 CHELSEA

16' YELLOW CARD FOR PABLO MARI! First of the game. After Chilwell's cross from the left flank is blocked, Arsenal counter-attack down the left. Martinelli charges down with the ball before threading to Saka. He a low cross into the box, which is blocked with ease and the rebound falls to Kovacic. He looks to break free from the cluster of Arsenal's players but he is stopped in his tracks, quite recklessly and desperately, by Pablo Mari.

13' OFF THE POST!! Mason Mount and Co. are denied the opening goal by the goal post's right upright. An outstanding free-kick, that swings around the wall and almost finds the back of the net. Leno had no chance there. Chelsea come agonisingly close.

12' FOUL! Building on the pressures, Pulisic bursts forward down the centre, only to be brought down by a sliding tackle from Xhaka. Free-kick for Chelsea. Mount stands on the dead ball.

11' Chelsea slowly finding its feet. Past to minutes have been all Chelsea inside the Arsenal half.

5' Another Arsenal corner. The Gunners enjoying a larger share of the ball early in the first half. Saka plays it short, receives it back immediately and crosses it. Lacazette meets the ball at awkward height with an angling header and the ball is comfortably pouched by Mendy

3' Early corner for Arsenal. Saka swirls it from the left corner post but the ball is cleared. out of harm's way by The Blues.

1' Chelsea's Mason Mount gets the game underway on Michael Oliver's prompt.

KICK-OFF: FIRST HALF BEGINS:

==============

We are moments away from kick-off!

Players are making their way out on to the field. Chelsea steps out first followed by Hector Bellerin's Arsenal.

STAT ATTACK: Chelsea have lost just two of their last 17 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W9 D6)

==============

Current position in the table:

Arsenal- 15th (P-14 | W-4 |D-2 |L-8| Points- 14)

Chelsea- 5th (P-14 | W-7 |D-4 |L-3| Points- 25)

==============

This encounter has been talked up for multiple reasons. One of them being their recent form. While Chelsea has experienced a roller-coaster ride in the recent past, Arsenal finds itself at the bottom of a huge pit and can't seem to find a rope to climb back out.

Recent form guide:

Arsenal in the PL: DLLLDL

Arsenal form all competitions: LWLDLL

Chelsea in the PL: WDWLLW

Chelsea form all competitions: WWDLLW

==============

Head-to-Head record: (ARS 78-65 CHE)

Arsenal lead the overall head to head between these two teams with 78 wins as opposed to Chelsea's 65.

The teams have played out a draw 58 times throughout history.

==============

It's blockbuster of a fixture on Boxing Day. Old rivals in Arsenal and Chelsea gear up to lock horns but with very different purposes.

For one, it's about getting back to winning ways and for the other, it's about extending a winning run.

For one team, it's about closing in on the League leader Liverpool. For another, and quite shockingly enough, it's about steering clear of the relegation zone.

For one manager, it's about proving his club, management and the fans that he is purchases over the summer are worth it. For the other manager, in simple words, it's all about keeping the job.

YOU KNOW WHO IS WHO!

==============

STARTING XIs are out:

ARSENAL: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette

CHELSEA: Mendy, James, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

==============

MATCH BUILDUP:

The pick of the Boxing Day matches in England sees Arsenal in desperate need of a win. When Mikel Arteta oversaw Arsenal’s FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in August, it seemed like the Spaniard was laying down a marker for a brighter future for the north London club. Five months later, the two sides meet again at the Emirates Stadium with Arteta in turmoil. Arsenal is languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, without a domestic victory since beating Manchester United on November 1. Arsenal is sweating on the fitness of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has a calf problem, while Thomas Partey is expected to miss out again with a thigh injury.

But fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka is back from suspension and Gabriel Martinelli is likely to be fit after limping off during a League Cup loss to Manchester City on Tuesday. Chelsea is fifth after beating West Ham on Monday. Ben Chilwell’s ankle issue and Reece James’ knee concern will require late checks for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, while Hakim Ziyech has still not recovered from his hamstring injury.

-ARSENAL VS CHELSEA BATTLE-

-FRANK LAMPARD SEEKS IMPROVEMENT AT CHELSEA TO MAKE IT TITLE CONTENDER-

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said he is pleased with the progress made by his team in the Premier League so far this season but has called for further improvement in its quest to become a genuine title contender.

The London side is fifth in the table with 25 points from 14 games, two points behind second-placed Leicester City ahead of Saturday's trip to local rival Arsenal which has slipped to 15th after a poor start.

"I'm happy, but we always want more as managers," Lampard told Sky Sports on Thursday.

"The reality is at the start of the season, we had some new players while others were missing, and we lacked a pre-season. Looking at our early results, we saw some good and some not-so-good performances.

"We then went on a good run which saw a lot of improvement, so I'm pretty happy but we want more. We want to be challenging for titles, but we have to accept that it's step by step. We've made some steps, but we have the potential to make a lot more."

Chelsea has lost its previous two away games - at Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers - and is hoping to avoid a third straight league defeat on the road for the first time since February last year.

"This season has shown most teams have had difficult moments, and a large part of that comes down to preparation. Preparation for the season is something we didn't have. We mustn't get too far ahead of ourselves or too far down the line," Lampard said.

"We have to think of the short-term and the games in front of us and not be reactionary after defeats last week or even wins and our unbeaten run. It's about making continual improvement, and that's important for focus."