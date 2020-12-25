Football Videos

Premier League Boxing Day Battle: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Chelsea is fifth in the table with 25 points from 14 games, two points behind second-placed Leicester City ahead of Saturday's trip to local rival Arsenal which has slipped to 15th after a poor start.

25 December, 2020 08:51 IST
