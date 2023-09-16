MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Liverpool goes top with 3-1 win at Wolves

The result put Liverpool on top of the table for now on 13 points after five games. Wolves is 15th on three points.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 19:19 IST , WOLVERHAMPTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, left, and Jarell Amorin Quansah celebrate after the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Liverpool won 3-1.
Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, left, and Jarell Amorin Quansah celebrate after the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Liverpool won 3-1. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, left, and Jarell Amorin Quansah celebrate after the English Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Liverpool won 3-1. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 away on Saturday thanks to two late goals in a scintillating comeback that sent the Reds - at least temporarily - to the top of the Premier League table.

The hosts dominated the first half at Molineux against an unusually sloppy Liverpool, with Hwang Hee-chan stroking in a 7th-minute goal after a brilliant run from Pedro Neto, before Wolves missed a string of further chances.

Liverpool came out transformed in the second half, however, and Mohamed Salah set up fellow striker Cody Gakpo for a tap-in equaliser in the 55th minute.

ALSO READ: French club Lyon hires FIFA World Cup winner Fabio Grosso as new coach

Wearing the captain’s armband on his 200th Premier League appearance, Andy Robertson slid in Liverpool’s second from another Salah pass in the 85th minute as the visitors poured forward.

Liverpool made it three in time added on, with Wolves’ Hugo Bueno touching the ball into his net from a shot by Harvey Elliott, sending the away fans into delirium.

The result put Liverpool on top of the table for now on 13 points after five games. Wolves is 15th on three points.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
