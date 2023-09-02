Updated squads of top-six Premier League teams after 2023 summer transfer window

The 2023 summer window is closed across Europe’s top-five leagues, and as expected, the Premier League has created another record in terms of money spent.

According to reports, Premier League clubs committed more than £2.5 billion on transfer fees, including add-ons, before the window closed on Saturday (Friday night in British Standard Time).

Champion Manchester City was quite busy and acquired players like Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes.

Chelsea led the charge, splashing out a whopping 115 million pounds for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, making him the most expensive player this window.

Manchester United had a busy window, signing players like Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. It also made three deadline-day signings in Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Regulion and Altay Bayindir.

Liverpool strengthened their midfield by signing players like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch - a deadline-day signing.

Arsenal went big, signing Declan Rice from West Ham United and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Newcastle United, which will feature in the Champions League this season, signed players like Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes to upgrade its squad.

As the season is underway and the transfer window shut for the Premier League, here is a look at the updated squads of the Premier League big boys, including all the incoming and outgoing transfers.

Updated squads