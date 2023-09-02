Updated squads of top-six Premier League teams after 2023 summer transfer window

The 2023 summer window is closed across Europe’s top-five leagues, and as expected, the Premier League has created another record in terms of money spent.
According to reports, Premier League clubs committed more than £2.5 billion on transfer fees, including add-ons, before the window closed on Saturday (Friday night in British Standard Time).
Champion Manchester City was quite busy and acquired players like Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes.
Chelsea led the charge, splashing out a whopping 115 million pounds for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, making him the most expensive player this window.
Manchester United had a busy window, signing players like Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund. It also made three deadline-day signings in Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Regulion and Altay Bayindir.
Liverpool strengthened their midfield by signing players like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch - a deadline-day signing.
Arsenal went big, signing Declan Rice from West Ham United and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.
Newcastle United, which will feature in the Champions League this season, signed players like Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes to upgrade its squad.
As the season is underway and the transfer window shut for the Premier League, here is a look at the updated squads of the Premier League big boys, including all the incoming and outgoing transfers.
Manchester City
Goalkeepers: Ederson, Scott Carson, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Zack Steffen
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez
Incomings
Jeremey Doku, Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Spike Brits, Yangel Herrera, Matheus Nunes
Outgoings
Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo Shea Charles, James Trafford, Alex Robertson, Josh McNamara, Adedire Mebude, Morgan Rogers, Cieran Slicker, Terrell Agyemang, Ilkay Gundogan, Benjamin Mendy, Kian Breckin, Yan Couto, Liam Delap, Callum Doyle, Issa Kabore, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Carlos Borges, Finley Burns, Rowan McDonald, Jadel Katongo, Maximo Perrone, Cole Palmer, Tommy Doyle, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James McAtee
Manchester United
Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayinidir
Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Johhny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Alvaro Fernandez, Sergio Regulion
Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Donny Van de Beek, Kobee Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri
Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Shola Shoretire, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund
Incomings
Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Andre Onana, Jonny Evans, Rasmus Hojlund, Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon
Outgoings
Anthony Elanga, Dean Henderson, Bjorn Hardley, Zidane Iqbal, Ethan Laird, Charlie Savage, Alex Telles, Ethan Galbraith, Di’Shon Bernard, David De Gea, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe William Fish Nathan Bishop, Fred, Eric Hanbury, Charlie Wellens, Matej Kovar, Brandon Williams, Luke Emeran, Tedem Mengi, Mason Greenwood, Charlie McNeil, Logan Pye, Alvaro Fernandez
Arsenal
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein
Defenders: William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice
Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe
Incomings
Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, David Raya (loan - Brentford)
Outgoings
Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Zach Awe, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Matt Smith, Tom Smith, Kaleel Green, Alexandar Kovacevic, Tino Quamina, Mathaeus Roberts, Nikolaj Moller, Mazeed Ogungbo, Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka, Auston Trusty, Matt Turner, Folarin Balogun, Rob Holding
Chelsea
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Djordje Petrovic
Defenders: Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Trevor Chalobah, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caucedo, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka,
Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Bobi Madueke, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja, Deivid Washington
Incomings
Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesly Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, Diego Morreira, Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto, Malang Sarr, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Djordje Petrovic, Angelo
Outgoings
Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadum, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tiemoue Bakayoko, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Abdul Rahman Baba, Romelu Lukaku
Liverpool
Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic
Forwards: Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Mohammed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota
Incomings
Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch
Outgoings
Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner,
Tottenham Hotspur
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Guglielmo Vicario, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whitemanc
Defenders: Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Wen, Ashley Phillips
Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Giovanni Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur
Forwards: Heung Min Son, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson
Incomings
Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Micky van de Wen, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips
Outgoings
Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Clement Lenglet, Arnaut Danjuma
*Loaned out players not included in updated squads
*Players from the junior setups also included in incoming and outgoing players
