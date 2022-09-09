Premier League and EFL matches postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League and English Football League matches are expected to be postponed this weekend after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96, at Balmoral on Thursday.

As per multiple reports from the United Kingdom, sports activities under the UK are expected to be postponed to observe 12 days of mourning in the Kingdom, according to the ‘London Bridge Falls’ protocol.

Some of the events that have been cancelled so far are BMW PGA Championship, the Premiership Rugby Cup and the 2nd day of the England vs South Africa test match.

The official statement from the United Kingdom “The decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers. Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played.”

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Manchester United was the first English team to be in action after the new and the club followed protocols, wearing black bands and maintaining a minute’s silence.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II dead, UK sports affected LIVE

Six matches were expected to be played on Saturday and three on Sunday with Chelsea starting the weekend with its match against Fulham.

It is with profound sadness that we received the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.



Her Majesty the Queen will be forever linked with some of our most memorable moments – including presenting the Jules Rimet Trophy to our 1966 @FIFAWorldCup-winning side. pic.twitter.com/hwK1zV7Kge — England (@England) September 8, 2022

Manchester United was scheduled to play the last match on Sunday against Crystal Palace, while Leeds United and Nottingham Forest were to play the last match in this Matchday.

“Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity,” EFL said in a statement.