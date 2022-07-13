Raheem Sterling bid farewell to Manchester City on Wednesday as he edges closer to a move to Chelsea.

The England attacking midfielder posted an emotional message on social media, along with a video highlighting his time at City.

“Seven seasons, eleven major trophies, a lifetime of memories,” it read. “To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater.

Sterling is on the cusp of completing a transfer of around 50 million pounds ($60 million) to City’s Premier League rival, and he has reportedly flown out to Los Angeles to join up with Chelsea on its preseason tour and put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Sterling had joined City from Liverpool in 2015 for a fee of nearly 50 million pounds, making him then the most expensive English player of all time.

Also Read Leeds United agrees deal with Barcelona for Brazil forward Raphinha

The 27-year-old Sterling helped City to win four league titles and scored 131 goals in 339 games across all competitions. He was in and out of the team last season and did not start either leg of City’s Champions League semifinal loss to Real Madrid, or the Premier League title-clincher against Aston Villa on the final day.

“I am thankful for the ups and the downs,” Sterling added in his post. “As it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

“I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man.”