Premier League 2024-25: Villa must avoid Newcastle’s fall from top four fate, says Emery

Aston Villa must learn from Newcastle United’s past struggles after its Champions League qualification and focus on closing the gap at the top of the Premier League standings, manager Unai Emery said ahead of Saturday’s home game against Arsenal.

Villa started its league season with a 2-1 victory at West Ham United last weekend. It finished fourth last season, which means it will compete in the Champions League this year.

Newcastle secured a top-four finish two seasons ago, but the next year Eddie Howe’s squad slipped to seventh place and missed out on European competition, as Manchester United’s FA Cup victory secured the final European spot.

ALSO READ | Serie A 2024-25: Juventus extends Weston McKennie contract till 2026

“Last year Newcastle were playing in the Champions League, two years ago they were in the top four, but they didn’t get it last year for different reasons,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“We want to avoid some circumstances that could lead us the same way like Newcastle or other teams in the past.”

The increased number of matches could impact Villa’s performance in this campaign, and Emery said Villa aim to secure a European berth again this season.

“This is our challenge, to keep the same structure and idea, being strong to be a contender ourselves to be in the top seven, top five or top four,” the Villa manager added.

“Because our objective of course is to be in Europe regularly, consistently, and if we are in the Champions League we can achieve our dreams again.”