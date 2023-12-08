MagazineBuy Print

Rashford must fight for Man Utd place, says Ten Hag

The England international was left out of the starting line-up for the 2-1 win at Old Trafford after a string of disappointing performances, with his attitude questioned after last week’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 19:53 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rashford, 26, scored a career-high 30 times for United last season but has netted just twice in the current campaign.
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag says it is up to Marcus Rashford to force his way back into the Manchester United side after he was dropped for the midweek win against Chelsea.

The England international was left out of the starting line-up for the 2-1 win at Old Trafford after a string of disappointing performances, with his attitude questioned after last week’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Rashford, 26, scored a career-high 30 times for United last season but has netted just twice in the current campaign.

“Rashford is an incredible, good player,” Ten Hag said on Friday. “You can’t do it with 11 players, he can’t play every game, and he’s not in this moment in the form he was last year, but I am sure he will get there.

“It is up to them (to get back into the side). The team will always line themselves up, and the best players who form the best team will play.”

United faces an in-form Bournemouth side at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Ten Hag has plenty to consider in his team selection, with a must-win Champions League match against Bayern Munich to follow on Tuesday before they head to Liverpool next week.

“I think they have very good form, Bournemouth,” Ten Hag said.

“It’s a very good side, very well constructed, capable players, again you have to play your best.

“Everyone is killing everyone -- you have to be 100 per cent ready as a team for that game. That’s our job to do, to get there.”

