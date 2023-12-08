London to host The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024

London, England, will host the eighth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, January 15, 2024. This prestigious event will recognize the top players, coaches, fans, goals, and acts of fair play from around the globe.
This marks the third time London will host the awards, following ceremonies in 2016 and 2017. The city’s rich football heritage and passionate fans make it the perfect backdrop for this celebration of excellence in the sport.
Nominations for eight awards were announced in September 2023, with the final three contenders in most categories being selected by an international jury. This jury comprises national team coaches, captains, specialist journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA’s official website. Over a million fan votes were cast globally, highlighting the worldwide interest in the awards.
The votes from the four groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each carry a weight of 25 per cent, ensuring that every voice is heard.
FIFA will reveal the finalists for the remaining key categories in the coming weeks, building anticipation for the ceremony.
The following eleven awards will be presented at the ceremony:
