Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will look to resume its pursuit to win its first Saudi Pro League title when it plays Al Riyadh at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Friday.
Al Nassr suffered its first loss since August to its arch-rival Al Hilal and has struggled for form lately, with two draws and a loss in its last three games. Against a side placed 11 spots below it in the league table, it will look to improve that at home.
Nassr will miss its full-backs Alex Telles and Nawaf Al-Boushail, who are both out injuries. The team, on the other hand, will expect its captain Ronaldo to get back on the scoresheet.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had a goal contribution in every match for Al Nassr since October, has failed to impress in the last two matches.
Al Riyadh, on the other hand, has shown signs of turning its tides since September. After six consecutive losses in August and September, it has lost just twice in the last eight games. It last win had also come on the road, a 2-1 win against Al Taawoun.
At Al Nassr, it will look for a similar result with a stunning upset.
Team Form
Al Nassr: W W D L D
Al Riyadh: L L D W D
Predicted lineups:
Al Nassr: Nawaf – Ghanam, Lajami, Laporte, Nakhli – Fofana, Brozovic – Mane, Talisca, Otavio – Ronaldo
Al Riyadh: Campana – Khaibari, Shwirekh, Arslanagic, Shuwayyi – Rashidi, Toure – Juanmi, Shehri, Al-Dossary – Al-Abbas
