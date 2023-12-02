Mitrovic’s late brace helps seal a huge win for Al Hilal against Ronald’s Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal secured a resounding victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, cementing its position at the top of the Saudi Pro League in a pulsating encounter at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 1, Friday.

Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late brace proved to be the decisive factor in the match, as the Serbian striker’s two goals in quick succession sealed the win for the league leaders.

From the outset, Al Hilal asserted its dominance, with Mitrovic testing Al Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi with a fierce shot from the edge of the box within the opening minutes. The match began at a frenetic pace, with both teams showcasing its attacking prowess. However, Al Hilal held the upper hand in the early stages, with its Serbian striker causing headaches for the Al Nassr defence.

As the match progressed, Al Nassr gradually found its footing, and Ronaldo threatened to open the scoring with a well-struck shot from the edge of the box, only to be denied by Al Hilal goalkeeper Bono. Despite Ronaldo’s attempts, Al Hilal continued to push forward, with Salem Aldawsari and Mitrovic posing constant threats.

The first half ended goalless, but the second session produced a flurry of excitement. In the 64th minute, Al Hilal broke the deadlock through Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s powerful header from a cross by Abdulhamid. Ronaldo responded swiftly, volleying home with his left foot, but the goal was controversially ruled offside by the assistant referee.

The match heated up as both teams pressed for the win. With just minutes remaining, Ronaldo found himself in a collision with Al Hilal goalkeeper Bono, who fumbled the ball and collided with the Portuguese star. After receiving treatment, Ronaldo returned to the action, but it was Al Hilal who would have the final say.

In the 89th minute, Mitrovic capitalized on a corner, outmuscling Ronaldo to send a bullet header past Alaqidi. Two minutes later, the Serbian striker struck again, latching onto a loose ball to complete his brace and seal the victory for Al Hilal.

Al Hilal’s commanding performance extended its lead at the top of the table to seven points, while Al Nassr’s title hopes suffered a significant blow.

The match showcased the attacking talents of both teams, but it was Al Hilal’s resilience and Mitrovic’s brilliance that ultimately secured the three points.