MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Ten Hag urges Manchester United to ‘rise to the occasion’ against Newcastle

United, who is sixth in the league standings with 24 points -- one ahead of seventh-placed Newcastle, was held to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League by Galatasaray on Wednesday, in which goalkeeper Andre Onana made two costly errors.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 21:01 IST , NEWCASTLE - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on ahead of a match.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on ahead of a match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on ahead of a match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester United must eliminate individual errors and play at its highest level when it travels to face top-four rivals Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on Saturday, manager Erik ten Hag said.

United, who is sixth in the league standings with 24 points -- one ahead of seventh-placed Newcastle, was held to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League by Galatasaray on Wednesday, in which goalkeeper Andre Onana made two costly errors.

Ten Hag said his side had played well against Galatasaray, but admitted that it still needed to raise its level, telling reporters: “We have to do some things better.

“Eliminate individual errors, defensive transition, but we can sort this out and I would be more concerned if we didn’t play well.

“I really respect (Newcastle). It’s a difficult team to play but it’s a good challenge and I like to play against them. We have to rise to the occasion and be at our best against them because the way they play is very organised.”

Ten Hag also praised 18-year-old midfielder Mainoo, who impressed in his first start for the club on Sunday, playing a starring role in United’s 3-0 victory at Everton.

Asked about Mainoo’s best attribute, Ten Hag said: “His scanning, it looks like he always has time because he is scanning, he is running free, he is scanning to see the options and make the right decisions.

“He can delay, can speed up, he makes the right decisions.”

ALSO READ | Tottenham midfielder Bentancur likely out for about two months with ankle injury

However, Ten Hag said the England Under-19 player could be rested against Newcastle, adding: “We have to manage three games in six days to get the best results from all the games.

“We have more than 11 players, we have good options there. Sofyan Amrabat showed he was playing a good game. We have to manage the load of the players and it’s about freshness as well.”

‘Good game’

Ten Hag’s counterpart Eddie Howe said he was relishing the prospect of facing United at St James’ Park, telling a press conference: “I think they are very good games.”

ALSO READ
How Eddie Howe transformed Newcastle United into a Premier League force

“We respect their team and their manager. They are an outstanding team and I think these games against the bigger clubs are always very difficult and always decided by fine margins.”

“In big moments you are looking for big players to step up and potentially win you the game. I think that is the situation we are in, but we know we are going to have to be at our very best to win.”

Howe also provided an injury update on Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, saying both players would not feature against United.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Newcastle United /

Champions League /

Erik ten Hag /

Eddie Howe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool manager Klopp: Fortress Anfield a ‘nightmare’ for opponents
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag urges Manchester United to ‘rise to the occasion’ against Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: AUS - 18/0 (2), Head and Philippe open for the Aussies; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Bengal Warriors match fixtures, squads, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Junior World Champion Luguelin stripped of title and banned for three years for age manipulation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Liverpool manager Klopp: Fortress Anfield a ‘nightmare’ for opponents
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag urges Manchester United to ‘rise to the occasion’ against Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. Tottenham midfielder Bentancur likely out for about two months with ankle injury
    AP
  4. Premier League: Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola
    AFP
  5. Man United’s Malacia to return next year after setback in recovery from injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool manager Klopp: Fortress Anfield a ‘nightmare’ for opponents
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Ten Hag urges Manchester United to ‘rise to the occasion’ against Newcastle
    Reuters
  3. India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: AUS - 18/0 (2), Head and Philippe open for the Aussies; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- Bengal Warriors match fixtures, squads, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Junior World Champion Luguelin stripped of title and banned for three years for age manipulation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment