Man United's Malacia to return next year after setback in recovery from injury

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is expected to return from a knee injury early next year, his club said on Friday.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 19:10 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia in action with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.
Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia in action with Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia in action with Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is expected to return from a knee injury early next year, his club said on Friday.

The left back had surgery during the offseason and then required another operation following an unspecified setback.

He has not played yet this season and United did not give a firm date on his expected return to action.

Sports Events in December 2023: IPL, WPL Auction; Junior Hockey World Cup; Pro Kabaddi League, Champions League and more

“Unfortunately, he suffered a setback during his rehabilitation, which required further surgery,” United said in a statement. “This has been successfully completed and Malacia is now back at Carrington working hard to be fit early in the New Year.”

Malacia joined United from Feyenoord last season in deal worth around 13 million pounds ($16 million).

The Netherlands international’s last appearance was for his country in the Nations League semifinals against Croatia in June.

Manchester United

