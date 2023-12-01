Tottenham midfielder Bentancur likely out for about two months with ankle injury

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is likely to be out of action for about two months with an ankle injury, manager Ange Postecoglou said Friday.

The Uruguay international was hurt after a challenge from Matty Cash in last week’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa and appeared to be in pain clutching his right leg.

Bentancur had only recently returned from a nine-month absence following an ACL injury. After scans on his ankle, Tottenham said he was expected to miss the rest of 2023.

Postecoglou thinks it would take even longer to fully recover.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola

“It’s disappointing for him,” the Tottenham manager said. “I kind of saw it on the day and the outcome wasn’t great. He’ll probably miss a fair chunk of time between now and the New Year. It’s probably a couple of months for him to get back, which is disappointing for him because we alll know and have witnessed how hard he has worked to get back.

“For him personally, everyone is fairly gutted but he is such a positive guy. He can’t wait to get cracking again and I’m in no doubt we will see him back as soon as possible.” Tottenham already has a lengthy injury list that includes James Maddison, Richarlison and Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham was at the top of the Premier League standings after an impressive start under Postecoglou, but is now on a three-game losing streak going into Sunday’s match against defending champion Manchester City.