MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Aston Villa makes official complaint to UEFA after Legia Warsaw violence

Villa’s 2-1 victory was marred by ugly scenes that left four police officers injured after clashes with Legia hooligans.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 00:38 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Police attempt to put out flares that were thrown towards them outside the stadium before the Europa Conference League Group E match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw at Villa Park, Birmingham.
Police attempt to put out flares that were thrown towards them outside the stadium before the Europa Conference League Group E match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw at Villa Park, Birmingham. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Police attempt to put out flares that were thrown towards them outside the stadium before the Europa Conference League Group E match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw at Villa Park, Birmingham. | Photo Credit: AP

Aston Villa has made an official complaint to UEFA over the violent behaviour of Legia Warsaw fans prior to Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash.

Villa’s 2-1 victory was marred by ugly scenes that left four police officers injured after clashes with Legia hooligans.

Flares and missiles were thrown at police as Legia supporters were held in a coach park near Villa Park, with 46 arrests made in a bid to restore order.

ALSO READ | Chelsea is ‘own worst enemies’: Pochettino

Although the game started on time and no Legia fans were allowed in, a breakaway group managed to get near the stadium to throw bottles towards Villa fans inside the stands from the street outside.

Villa had reduced Legia’s ticket allocation over fears of crowd trouble and they accused the Polish club of a “complete lack of cooperation” with themselves, the police and UEFA.

“Aston Villa can confirm it has lodged an official complaint with UEFA over the conduct of Legia Warsaw Football Club and the behaviour of their supporters prior to last night’s UEFA Europa Conference League match at Villa Park,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Friday.

“Four police officers were injured and 46 Legia supporters arrested after unprecedented violence by the Polish fans outside the stadium. This shocking behaviour followed Legia club officials’ complete lack of cooperation with West Midlands Police, Aston Villa and UEFA throughout the day. Legia Warsaw refused to confirm if they would accept their allocation of tickets for the match at that point. This is in stark contrast to normal UEFA operational procedures.”

Chris Heck, president of business operations at Villa, said, “The lack of cooperation and prevarication from Legia Warsaw officials prior to the match was entirely unacceptable and deeply disappointing. This behaviour increased the danger that West Midlands Police officers and our own fans were subjected to before the game and the scenes of disorder from the Legia fans have no place in modern football or civilised society. Aston Villa will be making further representations to UEFA in order to ensure that other clubs and police forces across Europe are not exposed to similar serious safety risks at the hands of Legia Warsaw.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Aston Villa /

UEFA /

Europa Conference League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, HIL 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo’s shot saved by Bono, all square in Riyadh derby, SECOND HALF underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Aston Villa makes official complaint to UEFA after Legia Warsaw violence
    AFP
  3. India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced: Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh get maiden call-ups
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND: Sai Sudharsan ‘lost for words’ after maiden India call-up for South Africa ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. F1’s Williams Racing re-signs Logan Sargeant for 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Aston Villa makes official complaint to UEFA after Legia Warsaw violence
    AFP
  2. Chelsea is ‘own worst enemies’: Pochettino
    AFP
  3. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, HIL 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo’s shot saved by Bono, all square in Riyadh derby, SECOND HALF underway
    Team Sportstar
  4. France coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mali beats Argentina 3-0 to finish third in FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, HIL 0-0 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo’s shot saved by Bono, all square in Riyadh derby, SECOND HALF underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Aston Villa makes official complaint to UEFA after Legia Warsaw violence
    AFP
  3. India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced: Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh get maiden call-ups
    PTI
  4. SA vs IND: Sai Sudharsan ‘lost for words’ after maiden India call-up for South Africa ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. F1’s Williams Racing re-signs Logan Sargeant for 2024
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment