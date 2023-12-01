MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea is 'own worst enemies': Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino admits his Chelsea players have been their own worst enemies during their rocky run this season.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 22:16 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts after the match.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mauricio Pochettino admits his Chelsea players have been their own worst enemies during their rocky run this season.

Pochettino’s side were thrashed 4-1 at Newcastle last weekend in a painful setback following their impressive performances against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Chelsea had demolished Tottenham before battling back to draw with champions City, but Pochettino conceded the positive vibes from those results had been erased by their meltdown at St James’ Park.

The Blues’ inconsistency has been a thorn in Pochettino’s side since he took over in July, with only four wins in 13 league matches.

ALSO READ
France coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery

Pochettino said it had been a week of soul-searching at the club’s Cobham training ground as he tries to iron out his team’s issues.

“It was a tough week for everyone,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday. “I’m very happy because the players reacted really well. We blame ourselves because our approach (at Newcastle) maybe was wrong.

“But the week was good to realise what we need to improve. We need to be more consistent and mature. I’m very, very happy so far. It was tough in training and in meetings, but sometimes this type of situation helps you to improve a lot.

“The important thing is not to look at the end of the season, but to see the process and to improve every day. That’s the most difficult thing always in this type of process, to be focused on today and not on tomorrow.

“We beat Tottenham, had an amazing game against Manchester City, then we lose against Newcastle. We are our worst enemies and we need to be focused on us.”

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino added that he had not held back in showing his anger to the players following the surrender to Newcastle.

ALSO READ
ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC continues winning form, beats Jamshedpur FC 1-0

“The players know very well how my mood was,” he said. “I’m not going to act. I’m not going to show a face that I don’t feel.

“I think it’s important the players feel the coaches in a natural way when we are angry, when we’re happy we’re happy. We were tough in our analysis, but tough is about telling the truth.”

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
