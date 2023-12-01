MagazineBuy Print

France coach Didier Deschamps to miss Euro 2024 draw after undergoing surgery

The French federation said in a statement on Friday that coach Didier Deschamps was operated on earlier this week after suffering back pain for several weeks.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 22:03 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deschamps won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Nations League as coach of the French National Team.
Deschamps won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Nations League as coach of the French National Team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France coach Didier Deschamps won’t attend Saturday’s draw for next year’s European Championship after undergoing surgery.

The French federation said in a statement on Friday that Deschamps was operated on earlier this week after suffering back pain for several weeks. France will instead be represented by assistant coach Guy Stephan.

“It was not a light-hearted decision that I decided not to go to the draw,” Deschamps was quoted as saying in the statement. “It’s always a pleasant moment, during which I really enjoy chatting with my counterparts. But wisdom dictated a few days’ rest.”

Tournament host Germany and France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and England are in Pot 1 for the 24-team draw in Hamburg.

More to follow.

