ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC continues winning form, beats Jamshedpur FC 1-0

Odisha FC continues its winning run, after defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giants in AFC Cup, in the Indian Super League 2023-24 by defeating Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on December 1, Friday.
Roy Krishna scored the winner for the Juggernauts in the 56th minute in the closely fought ISL encounter.
