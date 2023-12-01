Hyderabad FC is set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant, but the Nizams won’t be playing in their original home, Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.
With the 2023 Assembly Elections underway in Telangana, Hyderabad will be playing Mohun Bagan in Odisha FC’s home, the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw
Mohun Bagan was dealt with a defeat in its last game in the AFC Cup against Odisha FC, in the same stadium, as it is set to face a struggling Hyderabad FC side.
Latest on Sportstar
- Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL venue changed to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar due to elections in Telangana
- Ganguly backs Rohit Sharma to continue as India captain till T20 World Cup 2024
- Gas leak detected at 2024 Olympic Village site, says police
- India vs Australia LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream 11 prediction, streaming info; IND v AUS toss at 6:30pm IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Kaul’s fifer trumps Karthik’s fighting knock as Punjab ends Tamil Nadu’s winning streak
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE