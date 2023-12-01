Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL venue changed to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar due to elections in Telangana

Hyderabad FC is set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant, but the Nizams won’t be playing in their original home, Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

With the 2023 Assembly Elections underway in Telangana, Hyderabad will be playing Mohun Bagan in Odisha FC’s home, the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Mohun Bagan was dealt with a defeat in its last game in the AFC Cup against Odisha FC, in the same stadium, as it is set to face a struggling Hyderabad FC side.