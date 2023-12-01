MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL venue changed to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar due to elections in Telangana

With the 2023 Assembly Elections underway in Telangana, Hyderabad FC will be playing Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Odisha FC’s home - the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 17:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hyderabad FC is set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant, but the Nizams won’t be playing in their original home, Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

With the 2023 Assembly Elections underway in Telangana, Hyderabad will be playing Mohun Bagan in Odisha FC’s home, the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw

Mohun Bagan was dealt with a defeat in its last game in the AFC Cup against Odisha FC, in the same stadium, as it is set to face a struggling Hyderabad FC side.

