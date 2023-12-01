Liverpool manager Klopp: Fortress Anfield a ‘nightmare’ for opponents

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Anfield is a “nightmare” for visiting teams as the Reds have turned their home into a fortress once more.
A 4-0 thrashing of LASK in the Europa League on Thursday means Liverpool has won all 10 home games this season, scoring 31 goals in the process.
Real Madrid’s 5-2 Champions League win in February was the last time Klopp’s men lost on home soil and its last domestic defeat was over a year ago in October 2022.
Despite a disappointing campaign last season, Liverpool has won 18 and drawn three of its last 21 home Premier League games.
“It is our home, it must, must, must be a difficult place to come,” said Klopp ahead of Fulham’s trip to Anfield on Sunday. “I think for every player, if they are not playing at Liverpool and play in a different country, playing at Anfield is a dream.
“But actually it must be a nightmare and that is what we try to do. It didn’t work out all the time but when our people are at it, it makes a massive difference.”
Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to injury this weekend. But his understudy Caoimhin Kelleher looked solid against LASK and Klopp said the Irishman has his trust.
“It is a situation he did not want to have, but obviously because you want opportunities, you want to play, now he will get a few games, definitely. I trust him.” added Klopp.
Liverpool begin the weekend third in the Premier League but just two points behind leader Arsenal.
