Liverpool manager Klopp: Fortress Anfield a ‘nightmare’ for opponents

Real Madrid’s 5-2 Champions League win in February was the last time Klopp’s men lost on home soil and its last domestic defeat was over a year ago in October 2022.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 21:03 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jurgen Klopp’s boys begin the weekend third in the Premier League but just two points behind leader Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp's boys begin the weekend third in the Premier League but just two points behind leader Arsenal. | Photo Credit: JAN KRUGER
infoIcon

Jurgen Klopp’s boys begin the weekend third in the Premier League but just two points behind leader Arsenal. | Photo Credit: JAN KRUGER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Anfield is a “nightmare” for visiting teams as the Reds have turned their home into a fortress once more.

A 4-0 thrashing of LASK in the Europa League on Thursday means Liverpool has won all 10 home games this season, scoring 31 goals in the process.

Real Madrid’s 5-2 Champions League win in February was the last time Klopp’s men lost on home soil and its last domestic defeat was over a year ago in October 2022.

Despite a disappointing campaign last season, Liverpool has won 18 and drawn three of its last 21 home Premier League games.

“It is our home, it must, must, must be a difficult place to come,” said Klopp ahead of Fulham’s trip to Anfield on Sunday. “I think for every player, if they are not playing at Liverpool and play in a different country, playing at Anfield is a dream.

“But actually it must be a nightmare and that is what we try to do. It didn’t work out all the time but when our people are at it, it makes a massive difference.”

Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to injury this weekend. But his understudy Caoimhin Kelleher looked solid against LASK and Klopp said the Irishman has his trust.

“It is a situation he did not want to have, but obviously because you want opportunities, you want to play, now he will get a few games, definitely. I trust him.” added Klopp.

Liverpool begin the weekend third in the Premier League but just two points behind leader Arsenal.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Fulham /

Premier League /

Jurgen Klopp

