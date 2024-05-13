GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: What happens if Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game is washed out

With its back on the wall, Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024 Match 63 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
GT needs to win both of its remaining two games to reach the 14-point mark and bolster its murky playoff chances.
However, a sandstorm followed by a heavy downpour delayed the toss at the venue.
So, what happens if the GT vs KKR game is washed out?
In this case, both the Titans and the Knight Riders will share one point reach, denying the Shubman Gill team to reach the 14-point threshold eventually making them the third team after Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings to get eliminated from IPL 2024.
GT which had 10 points in 12 games earlier will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last league game.
Here’s what the standings look like ahead of the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 game:
|Position
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1.
|Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|18
|+1.428
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|3
|16
|+0.349
|3.
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|14
|+0.528
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|14
|+0.406
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.387
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.482
|7.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.769
|8.
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|5
|7
|10
|-1.063
|9.
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.271
|10.
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.423
(Updated after RCB vs DC on May 12)
