Everton appeals points deduction by Premier League

Everton has filed an appeal against its 10-point deduction by the Premier League, the club said in a statement on Friday.
The Merseyside club was docked points with immediate effect last month after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses. It was the largest points deduction in the Premier League.
“Everton Football Club has today lodged with the Chair of the Premier League’s Judicial Panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League Commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the club,” Everton said in a statement.
“An Appeal Board will now be appointed to hear the case.”
More to follow.
