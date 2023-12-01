MagazineBuy Print

Everton appeals points deduction by Premier League

Everton was docked points with immediate effect last month after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 18:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Fans of Everton display a protest banner following the points deduction for violating the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.
Fans of Everton display a protest banner following the points deduction for violating the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Fans of Everton display a protest banner following the points deduction for violating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Everton has filed an appeal against its 10-point deduction by the Premier League, the club said in a statement on Friday.

The Merseyside club was docked points with immediate effect last month after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses. It was the largest points deduction in the Premier League.

“Everton Football Club has today lodged with the Chair of the Premier League’s Judicial Panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League Commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the club,” Everton said in a statement.

“An Appeal Board will now be appointed to hear the case.”

More to follow.

