Manchester City vs West Ham: Guardiola’s men eye historic Premier League title on final matchday

Manchester City stands on the brink of a historic fourth successive Premier League title, but Arsenal lies in wait hoping for a last-gasp slip from the leaders on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team goes into the final day of the season with a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal thanks to an eight-game winning streak.

City, which host West Ham knowing a win will seal the title, is the hot favourite to set a new standard for dominance in English football.

Guardiola’s men have dropped just six points since mid-December, in draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

As City closes in on a sixth title in seven seasons under Guardiola, the competitiveness of the world’s most-watched league has been questioned.

But the Catalan coach has hit back at suggestions the Premier League has become boring and that City’s dominance is thanks purely to the financial muscle of their Abu Dhabi-based owners.

On the other hand, David Moyes will take charge of West Ham for the final time at the Etihad Stadium.

And the Scot did not offer much encouragement to Arsenal fans when he claimed this week it would be difficult to stop Man City’s “under-14s winning the title” let alone the champions in full flow.

Man City vs West Ham United Head-to-head: Total Games: 45, Manchester City: 28, West Ham: 9, Draws: 8 Home wins: 25, Manchester City: 18, West Ham: 7 Away wins: 12, Manchester City: 10, West Ham: 2

If Guardiola’s team fails to win, Arsenal can become champion by beating Everton at home.

The league is prepared for both scenarios — with identical trophies in London and Manchester for Sunday’s games, which kick off at the same time. Historically, the team entering the final day in the lead typically stays there.

(with inputs from agencies AP, Reuters and AFP)