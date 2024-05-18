MagazineBuy Print

Premier League final matchday: Liverpool hope for Klopp’s happy farewell, Man United desperate for European spot

Erik ten Hag’s men sit eighth and must better Newcastle’s result at Brentford when they visit Brighton to avoid finishing outside the top seven for the first time since 1990.

Published : May 18, 2024 23:20 IST , London, England - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
“I spoke before about how hard it will be to say goodbye,” Klopp said, “I love absolutely everything about this place, I do. I take memories with me, fantastic memories, I take relationships with me forever.”
"I spoke before about how hard it will be to say goodbye," Klopp said, "I love absolutely everything about this place, I do. I take memories with me, fantastic memories, I take relationships with me forever." | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

“I spoke before about how hard it will be to say goodbye,” Klopp said, “I love absolutely everything about this place, I do. I take memories with me, fantastic memories, I take relationships with me forever.” | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There will be an emotional farewell for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of his memorable nine-year reign, but the Reds will finish third regardless of their result against Wolves at Anfield.

“I spoke before about how hard it will be to say goodbye,” Klopp said, “I love absolutely everything about this place, I do. I take memories with me, fantastic memories, I take relationships with me forever.”

Manchester United is at risk of missing out on European football altogether after a miserable season.

Erik ten Hag’s men sit eighth and must better Newcastle’s result at Brentford when they visit Brighton to avoid finishing outside the top seven for the first time since 1990.

Tottenham visits relegated Sheffield United knowing a point is enough to guarantee fifth spot, while in-form Chelsea would secure a top-six finish with a draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The top six teams will all definitely qualify for Europe, while a seventh spot could be enough as long as Manchester United do not shock City in next week’s FA Cup final.

At the bottom, Luton will be relegated if it fails to beat Fulham or if Nottingham Forest avoids defeat at Burnley. Even if Luton wins and Forest loses, the Hatters’ vastly inferior goal difference means they need a mathematical miracle to survive.

(with inputs from Agencies)

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

