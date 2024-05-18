MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday

Arsenal finished second in the 2022-23 season, five points behind City. It last won the league title under manager Arsene Wenger in its 2003-04 “Invincibles” season.

Published : May 18, 2024 22:19 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
This season, Arteta’s men have set a club record by winning 27 Premier League games this season, but that still might not be enough to dethrone City.
This season, Arteta’s men have set a club record by winning 27 Premier League games this season, but that still might not be enough to dethrone City. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

This season, Arteta’s men have set a club record by winning 27 Premier League games this season, but that still might not be enough to dethrone City. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.

However, the Gunners’ costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month looks set to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until its recent stumbles.

Arsenal, which finished second last year, must beat Everton and hope City fail to win if it is to end its 20-year wait for the title.

“The only thing that we discussed (with his players) is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Mikel Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s football and once we are there we just have to live the moment.”

Arsenal finished second in the 2022-23 season, five points behind City. It last won the league title under manager Arsene Wenger in its 2003-04 “Invincibles” season when they went the entire campaign unbeaten.

This season, Arteta’s men have set a club record by winning 27 Premier League games this season, but that still might not be enough to dethrone City.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-head:
Total matches: 63, Arsenal: 37, Everton: 12, Draws: 12
Home wins: 34, Arsenal: 24, Everton: 10
Away wins: 15, Arsenal: 13, Everton: 2

“We have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Arteta said, “ It’s football and once we are there we just have to live the moment.”

(with inputs from agencies AP, Reuters and AFP)

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Everton /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 19/1; Maxwell removes Gaikwad first ball in 219 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: When was the last time Chennai Super Kings chased a 200+ total?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iga Swiatek wins third Italian Open title after beating Sabalenka in the final
    AFP
  5. From Siachen to Paris 2024: Unwilling shooter Sandeep realises Olympic dream through ‘picture-perfect’ journey
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester City vs West Ham: Guardiola’s men eye historic Premier League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Roberto De Zerbi set to leave Brighton at end of the season
    Reuters
  4. Has a team ever won the league title starting the final day in 2nd place?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City’s Foden voted Premier League player of the season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 19/1; Maxwell removes Gaikwad first ball in 219 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: When was the last time Chennai Super Kings chased a 200+ total?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iga Swiatek wins third Italian Open title after beating Sabalenka in the final
    AFP
  5. From Siachen to Paris 2024: Unwilling shooter Sandeep realises Olympic dream through ‘picture-perfect’ journey
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment