Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday

Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.

However, the Gunners’ costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month looks set to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until its recent stumbles.

Arsenal, which finished second last year, must beat Everton and hope City fail to win if it is to end its 20-year wait for the title.

“The only thing that we discussed (with his players) is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Mikel Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It’s football and once we are there we just have to live the moment.”

Arsenal finished second in the 2022-23 season, five points behind City. It last won the league title under manager Arsene Wenger in its 2003-04 “Invincibles” season when they went the entire campaign unbeaten.

This season, Arteta’s men have set a club record by winning 27 Premier League games this season, but that still might not be enough to dethrone City.

Arsenal vs Everton Head-to-head: Total matches: 63, Arsenal: 37, Everton: 12, Draws: 12 Home wins: 34, Arsenal: 24, Everton: 10 Away wins: 15, Arsenal: 13, Everton: 2

“We have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Arteta said, “ It’s football and once we are there we just have to live the moment.”

(with inputs from agencies AP, Reuters and AFP)