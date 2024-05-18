MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Roberto De Zerbi set to leave Brighton at end of the season



Published : May 18, 2024 20:49 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The Italian manager earned plaudits for an entertaining brand of football based on possession while he also nurtured young talents.
The Italian manager earned plaudits for an entertaining brand of football based on possession while he also nurtured young talents. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon



Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after its final match of the season against Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

De Zerbi joined Brighton in September 2022 when he replaced Graham Potter and made an instant impact when he secured its highest top-flight finish (sixth) and helped it qualify for European competition for the first time.

This season, Brighton reached the last 16 of the Europa League but struggled in the Premier League where it is 10th going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

“Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans,” club chairman Tony Bloom said.

ALSO READ | Man City’s Foden voted Premier League player of the season

“We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future,” he added.

The Italian manager earned plaudits for an entertaining brand of football based on possession while he also nurtured young talents who were able to thrive in his system even as the club lost major players to bigger teams.

“I am very sad to be leaving Brighton, but I am very proud of what my players and staff have achieved with the support of everyone at the club and our amazing fans in the past two historical seasons,” De Zerbi said.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season. Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

