Man City’s Foden voted Premier League player of the season

Foden has scored 17 goals and grabbed eight assists in 34 league games this season playing centrally as well as on the wing when needed.

Published : May 18, 2024 16:11 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
Phil Foden has been voted the Premier League’s player of the season.
Phil Foden has been voted the Premier League’s player of the season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Phil Foden has been voted the Premier League’s player of the season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Phil Foden has been voted the Premier League’s player of the season, the league announced on Saturday after the 23-year-old had the best campaign of his career to help put Manchester City within reach of its fourth consecutive league title.

Foden has scored 17 goals and grabbed eight assists in 34 league games this season playing centrally as well as on the wing when needed. He has 25 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Heading into the final day of the season, City is two points ahead of Arsenal and should Pep Guardiola’s side lift the title, Foden will become the youngest player ever to have won six Premier League trophies.

“I am extremely proud,” Foden said. “It is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons.”

“I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.”

Foden topped an eight-man shortlist which also included Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins.

City players have now won the award five years in a row as Foden joins Ruben Dias, Haaland and two-time winner Kevin De Bruyne in winning the prize.

The last player not from City to win the award was Liverpool’s Van Dijk in the 2018-19 season.

England international Foden also won the Football Writers’ Association’s player of the year award earlier this month.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
