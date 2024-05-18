  1. Blackburn Rovers - Manchester United : 1994-95 (Blackburn won by 1 point)
  2. Manchester United - Newcastle United : 1995-96 (United won by 4 points)
  3. Manchester United - Arsenal : 1998-99 (United won by 1 point)
  4. Manchester United - Chelsea : 2007-08 (United won by two points)
  5. Chelsea - Manchester United : 2009-10 (Chelsea won by 1 point)
  6. Manchester City - Manchester United : 2011-12 (City won on goal difference)
  7. Manchester City - Liverpool : 2013-14 (City won by 2 points)
  8. Manchester City - Liverpool: 2018-19 (City won 1 point)
  9. Manchester City - Liverpool : 2021-22 (City won by 1 point)