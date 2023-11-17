Everton point-deduction explained: Why was the Premier League club penalised?

Premier League side Everton was penalised with a points deduction due to a breach of Premier League rules on Friday, which pushed it from mid-table to the bottom rungs of the relegation zone.

The League said it had issued a complaint against the Merseyside club and referred the case to the independent commission earlier this year.

How many points was Everton deducted?

Everton was deducted 10 points with immediate effect, taking its tally from 14 points off 12 points to just four points. The penalty placed it second from bottom in the league, just above newly-promoted Burnley, which is lower only on goal difference.

Why was Everton deducted points?

Everton was deducted for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the season-ending 2021-22.

“During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2021/22, but the extent of the breach remained in dispute,” the league said in a statement.

“The Commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of 124.5 million pounds ($154.70 million), as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of 105 million pounds permitted under the PSRs.”

What did Everton say?

Everton said that the sanction was “wholly disproportionate and unjust” and announced its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League.

“Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process,” it said.

“The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith, and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

“Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.”

Is this the first time a Premier League club has been penalised for a breach of rules?

No. In the 1996-97 season, Middlesbrough was deducted three points for failing to fulfil a fixture against Blackburn while Portsmouth was stripped of nine points in March 2010.

However, this – Everton’s punishment – is the maximum deduction of points for a Premier League club.

In the modern era, Manchester City was one of the clubs that had allegedly breached several Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules in the Premier League. The number of breaches was as high as 115 but none of them have been proven so far.

How has Everton fared in the Premier League?

Everton narrowly survived relegation last season but has looked to find some tempo under former Burnley manager, Sean Dyche, with the team unbeaten in the last four games.

In September 2023, it saw a change in ownership with 777 Partners acquiring full stakes of British Iranian owner Farhad Moshiri.