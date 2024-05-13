Indian sports wrap, May 13: Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury

SQUASH

Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury

India’s Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second-round match against world No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the Squash World Championships in Cairo on Sunday.

World No 36 Tandon was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following an inspiring performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8.

It was Tandon’s first meeting with the former Egyptian-English world No 1.

- Team Sportstar