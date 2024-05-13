MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, May 13: Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Monday, May 13.

Published : May 13, 2024 10:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ramit Tandon (Red T-Shirt) playing.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Ramit Tandon (Red T-Shirt) playing. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / GANESAN V
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Ramit Tandon (Red T-Shirt) playing. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / GANESAN V

SQUASH

Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury

India’s Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second-round match against world No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the Squash World Championships in Cairo on Sunday.

World No 36 Tandon was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following an inspiring performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8.

It was Tandon’s first meeting with the former Egyptian-English world No 1.

- Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Ramit Tandon /

Squash World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 13: Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rapid and Blitz 2024, Poland: Carlsen wins Superbet; Praggnanandhaa finishes fourth
    PTI
  3. Serie A: Atalanta closes in on Champions League spot; Bologna and Juve qualify
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Leverkusen extends 50-game unbeaten run, beats Bochum 5-0
    AP
  5. IRE VS PAK, 2nd T20I: Pakistan follows shock defeat with 7-wicket win against Ireland to level T20 series
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 13: Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, May 12: Aditi shoots 71, lies T-39 in Founders Cup on LPGA
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Kenneth Bednarek to Corey McLeod: leading performances in Doha Diamond League 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 11: Ramit Tandon makes winning start at squash Worlds
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazilian athletes drop Paris 2024 Olympic dreams to help flood victims
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 13: Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rapid and Blitz 2024, Poland: Carlsen wins Superbet; Praggnanandhaa finishes fourth
    PTI
  3. Serie A: Atalanta closes in on Champions League spot; Bologna and Juve qualify
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Leverkusen extends 50-game unbeaten run, beats Bochum 5-0
    AP
  5. IRE VS PAK, 2nd T20I: Pakistan follows shock defeat with 7-wicket win against Ireland to level T20 series
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment