Indian sports wrap, May 13: Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury

Ramit Tandon exits Squash World Championships with injury
India’s Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second-round match against world No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the Squash World Championships in Cairo on Sunday.
World No 36 Tandon was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following an inspiring performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8.
It was Tandon’s first meeting with the former Egyptian-English world No 1.
- Team Sportstar
