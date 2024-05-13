MagazineBuy Print

GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to delay Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game

GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Check the weather and toss results and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

Updated : May 13, 2024 20:58 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rain delays the IPL 2024 game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rain delays the IPL 2024 game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rain delays the IPL 2024 game between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

However, the threat of the match being washed down looms large following a dust storm in the city.

FOLLOW BLOG | GUJARAT TITANS VS KOLKATA KNIGHT. RIDERS LIVE

Weather Update - 21:00 PM IST

Not very pleasant news!

Weather Update - 20:35 PM IST

Something to cheer about. The rain has eased. It’s a light drizzle now and the spectators are returning to their seats. The grounstaff is still outside the fence with puddles having fomred on the pitch.

-Amol Karhadkar from Ahmedabad

Weather Update - 20:15 PM IST
Weather Upate - 19:55 PM IST
The pitch is covered due to bad weather and light rain.
The pitch is covered due to bad weather and light rain. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

The pitch is covered due to bad weather and light rain.

Weather Update - 19:40 PM IST

The Ring of Fire at NMS has started lighting up gradually. The players are still not out on the field. The main square is firmly under covers. Not sure what exactly is happening over here.

-Amol Karhadkar from Ahmedabad

Weather Update - 19:20 PM IST
Weather Update - 19:10 PM IST

Our correspondent, Amol Karhadkar, who is there at the venue confirms to us that they are experiencing incessant lightning.

Weather Update - 19:00 PM IST

The sand storm followed by light downpour at the venue has delay the toss.

Weather Update - 18:45 PM IST

Toss stats and records IPL 2024

GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 5

KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 3

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 3

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

SQUADS

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.

