GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to delay Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game

Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

However, the threat of the match being washed down looms large following a dust storm in the city.

Weather Update - 21:00 PM IST

Not very pleasant news!

Am still waiting for the dinner to be served. More importantly, we are all waitinf for the persistent light drizzle to subside. We have entered the losing-the-overs zone #GTvsKKRpic.twitter.com/7RqccvpYIf — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 13, 2024

Weather Update - 20:35 PM IST

Something to cheer about. The rain has eased. It’s a light drizzle now and the spectators are returning to their seats. The grounstaff is still outside the fence with puddles having fomred on the pitch.

-Amol Karhadkar from Ahmedabad

Weather Update - 20:15 PM IST

Looks like it's going to be a damp squib. It's raining quite heavily now. Will be a miracle if the rain relents and we have a game tonight #GTvsKKR@sportstarweb@TheHinduSports — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 13, 2024

Weather Upate - 19:55 PM IST

The official reason for the delay in toss is "bad weather". It's not raining for almost an hour and the outfield isn't wet either. Perhaps due to the expectation of a heavy spell of shower - combined with the delay in the lights being switched on due to e dust storm - has meant… — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 13, 2024

The pitch is covered due to bad weather and light rain. | Photo Credit: AP

Weather Update - 19:40 PM IST

The Ring of Fire at NMS has started lighting up gradually. The players are still not out on the field. The main square is firmly under covers. Not sure what exactly is happening over here.

-Amol Karhadkar from Ahmedabad

Weather Update - 19:20 PM IST

The rain has stopped. Covers being brought on. And the floodlights have been turned off. Are they expecting more rain? #GTvsKKRpic.twitter.com/NoHWHBplxs — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 13, 2024

Weather Update - 19:10 PM IST

Our correspondent, Amol Karhadkar, who is there at the venue confirms to us that they are experiencing incessant lightning.

The rain has subsided at Motera but we are experiencing incessant lightning. The toss is delayed #GTvsKKR@sportstarweb@TheHinduSports — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 13, 2024

Weather Update - 19:00 PM IST

The sand storm followed by light downpour at the venue has delay the toss.

Weather Update - 18:45 PM IST

Dust storm has settled but has been followed with light rain in Ahmedabad for now. Let's brace ourselves for a delayed start #GTvsKKRpic.twitter.com/LNdwDzkvOF — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) May 13, 2024

Toss stats and records IPL 2024

GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 5

KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0

Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 3

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 3

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 4

SQUADS

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.