GT vs KKR Live Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Rain continues to delay Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders game

Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
However, the threat of the match being washed down looms large following a dust storm in the city.
FOLLOW BLOG | GUJARAT TITANS VS KOLKATA KNIGHT. RIDERS LIVE
Not very pleasant news!
Something to cheer about. The rain has eased. It’s a light drizzle now and the spectators are returning to their seats. The grounstaff is still outside the fence with puddles having fomred on the pitch.
-Amol Karhadkar from Ahmedabad
The Ring of Fire at NMS has started lighting up gradually. The players are still not out on the field. The main square is firmly under covers. Not sure what exactly is happening over here.
-Amol Karhadkar from Ahmedabad
Our correspondent, Amol Karhadkar, who is there at the venue confirms to us that they are experiencing incessant lightning.
The sand storm followed by light downpour at the venue has delay the toss.
GT - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2
Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 5
KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0
Result after losing toss: Wins - 6; Losses: 3
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 3
Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 4
SQUADS
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
Comments
