Chelsea boss Pochettino tempers rumours about future with club

A day after saying that departing the club after this season won’t be the end of the world, Pochettino sounded considerably more confident about his future.

Published : May 12, 2024 09:11 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino arrives at the stadium before the match against Nottingham Forest.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino arrives at the stadium before the match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino arrives at the stadium before the match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino did his best to silence the rumours about his future with the West London outfit following its 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, saying he plans to be with the team next season.

Pochettino had raised eyebrows a day earlier when he told reporters: “If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world.”

Asked to clarify his comment, Pochettino sounded considerably more confident about his future with the club.

“I had an honest conversation in (Friday’s) press conference. To clarify, if the owner is happy with my job we can continue,” he said on Saturday.

“I am always a coach who is thinking long term. All departments must be happy for us to be a good team to compete. I still have one more year in my contract and I am thinking to be here.”

Chelsea is seventh in the table, fuelling hopes of a European berth next season.

It battled back from a goal down thanks to Raheem Sterling’s equaliser in the 80th minute and Nicolas Jackson’s winner two minutes later. Jackson headed home a pinpoint cross from skipper Reece James, who played his first game in five months after undergoing hamstring surgery.

James’ return to fitness — which also breathes hope into his chances of a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad — was a bright spot on Saturday, although Pochettino lamented his return came so late in the season.

“He is unlucky because we are at the end of the season and there are only two games left,” said the 52-year-old Argentine. “He can add his quality and experience.”

Pochettino blamed Chelsea’s place in the table on early-season woes. It is undefeated in 12 of its past 13 league games.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly had praised the team’s recent form earlier this week, telling a Sportico conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday that it is proof the club’s plan is “coming together” under Pochettino.

